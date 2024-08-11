Carrie Underwood Set to Make History on ‘American Idol’

Former “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood will replace Katy Perry as a judge on the show.

When the show first aired, the judges were Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. Over the years, judges have come and gone, with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Ellen DeGeneres filling the role.

Underwood’s hire marks the first time that an alum from the show will serve as a judge.

“Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for ‘American Idol,’ and to have the first ever ‘Idol’ alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me. She is our queen, she is our icon of ‘American Idol,'” executive producer Megan Wolflick told ET.

“We have been searching, you know, and obviously talking to Carrie for a little bit here. It has been a little over 2 months since the [season 22] finale, but these talks have been going on for a while and we’ve been really excited to make it all happen,” she added.

The new season of “American Idol” will air in the spring of 2025.

Katy Perry & Ryan Seacrest Reacted to the Big Carrie Underwood News

After Underwood was confirmed as the new “American Idol” judge, Perry reacted in the comments section of the official Instagram post.

“It could only be Carrie! She will be amazing. Miss you guys,” she wrote.

The rest of the cast seems excited to have Underwood back in the house.

“Ryan couldn’t be more excited, since he has been there every step of the way with Carrie,” Wolflick told ET of longtime ‘Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest. “He was like just over the moon about it. And the guys are so excited, too. I mean obviously they both know her, they’re excited to work with her,” she added.

On the official announcement posted on Instagram, Seacrest wrote, “she’s going to be fantastic. Welcome home.”

Carrie Underwood Will Offer a Different Perspective Than Judges Before Her

“American Idol” fans have mixed feelings on the addition of Underwood as a judge. Some people think that Underwood is going to offer a fresh perspective on the talent because she’s the only person who has been on both sides. Other people worry that Underwood will bring too much of a country music vibe to the show.

As far as how Underwood feels about joining the judge’s panel, she’s ready.

“I do have a big problem … I can’t lie,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

“I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging,” she continued.

But Underwood doesn’t seem at all nervous about what’s she’ll experience on the show.

“It feels like home. There are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant. I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight, and help,” she added.

Underwood won “American Idol” in 2005. She was 21-years-old at the time.

