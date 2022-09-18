Fans Warn Carrie Underwood’s Husband: ‘Watch Your Back!’

Fans of Carrie Underwood say there’s no way the superstar will let her husband get away with a recent prank without some serious payback. During a peaceful run, the “American Idol” winner showed impressive restraint when her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, tried to scare her. Here’s what went down…

Fisher ‘Train-Horned’ His Wife During Her Run

On September 14, 2022, Fisher shared a video on his Instagram feed, taken as he was driving his truck down a country road. When he spotted his wife of 12 years out on a run, he said, “Let’s see if we can get her.”

He then slowly crept up behind Underwood, and then blared his horn, which sounded like a loud train horn — a feature some people add to their vehicles, especially pick-up trucks. There are YouTube videos full of people reacting to being “train-horned,” from ducking to screaming.

But Underwood somehow kept her cool, barely flinching and never breaking her stride as the horn blew. She did whip around to look, and as soon as she saw her husband behind the wheel, she pointed at him and Fisher laughed. The country star then moved in front of his truck, running backward, as she jokingly stared him down.

Fisher wrote in the caption of his post, “Not my best work but still had a good laugh!”

Fans immediately flooded Fisher’s post with warnings to “watch your back,” sure that his wife would make him pay for his stunt. Several people reminded him that she’s widely considered the queen of revenge songs in country music, with hit songs like “Before He Cheats,” “Blown Away” and “Somethin’ Bad” with Miranda Lambert.

One person commented, “Do you not listen to her songs?! She’s gonna get you!”

Another wrote the lyrics to one of her current singles, “‘I’m gonna be your ghost story,’ lol.”

“She gave you the death stare at the end,” someone added. “That was funny!”

Another wrote, “She gonna get you back!! Better watch out!”

Some people expressed empathy for Underwood, writing comments like “poor Carrie” and “Someone’s been retired too long.”

Multiple people were in awe of how little Underwood flinched at the sound of the horn. One of her good friends, nutritionist Cara Clark, wrote, “Haha you don’t phase her anymore..but now she gonna be like a goose and never move.”

Post Reminds Fans of ‘Best’ Train-Horn Prank By Luke Bryan

Many fans reacting to Fisher’s post said his prank reminded them of a similar 2020 video, in which “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan “train-horned” his wife, Caroline. She was so startled, that she veered off into the grass on her bike and fell off as Luke laughed.

One fan wrote, “@lukebryan and @linabryan3 will show you how it’s done” with laughing emojis.

Another suggested, “You and @lukebryan need to team up & plan a major prank on Carrie & Caroline”

“@lukebryan @linabryan3 Y’all’s is still the best,” another person wrote.

Given that the Bryans are known for pranking each other, some fans encouraged Underwood to get some good tips from Caroline for getting back at her husband.

One of them wrote, “@carrieunderwood you need to seek payback advice from @linabryan3!”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Fisher’s old colleagues may want to help Underwood get her sweet revenge. The NHL Alumni Association commented, “@carrieunderwood let’s prank @mfisher1212 back!” and added the shushing face emoji.