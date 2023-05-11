‘American Idol’ Champion Carrie Underwood Gets New Tattoo

“American Idol” season four champion Carrie Underwood is now sporting a flower tattoo on her arm, something she got while vacationing with her sisters-in-law.

The eight-time Grammy winner showed off her new ink on Instagram, as well as other photos of their beach getaway. See Underwood’s post below via the embedded Instagram link:

“Sisters… not by blood… but sisters nonetheless,” Underwood wrote. “God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law!

From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

Underwood Will Return to Las Vegas This Summer for Her ‘Reflection’ Residency

The country music superstar is preparing for another Las Vegas stint as she brings back her “Reflection” residency this summer. Fans can watch Underwood perform from June 21 to July 1 at the Resorts World Theatre on the world-famous strip.

Underwood first debuted “Reflection” in 2021 as a Las Vegas residency, which she extended into April 2022 to match the high demand.

She recently wrapped her US-based “Denim and Rhinestones” tour, which began October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and ended on March 17 in Seattle, Washington.

The ‘American Idol’ Queen’s ‘Carrie’s Country’ SiriusXM Channel Launches in June

June is a busy month for Underwood as she announced at the start of the month that she will be launching her own SiriusXM channel called “Carrie’s Country” in June. According to a release, the 24/7 channel will be “curated and presented by Underwood” herself, and will feature “her friends, favorites, and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more.”

The likes of Dolly Parton and The Rolling Stones will play on “Carrie’s Country” as well.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood said. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

The release goes further into what fans can expect if they tune into the SiriusXM channel.

“‘Carrie’s Country’ original programming will include monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard-rock blocks, as well as Savior Sunday – a full day of inspirational music including Carrie’s own gospel catalogue, country titles, and more of the music that is close to her heart. In ‘Find Your Path’ (named for her bestselling lifestyle book), Carrie and her fitness trainer share advice, helpful strategies, healthy habits, and more. She’ll invite friends, peers, and fans to ‘Take the Wheel’ as special guest DJs.

“In another regular feature, inspired by her ongoing Las Vegas residency ‘Reflection,’ Carrie will look back at career milestones and memories, all set to the songs that make up the soundtrack to her life. She’ll introduce listeners to her band members, touring crew, and the cast of characters that makes up her touring family, and will share her passions for fitness and wellness, gardening, and all of the favorite things that make up Carrie’s world.”