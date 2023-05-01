Carrie Underwood Shares Exciting News With Fans

There’s about to be a new channel on SiriusXM that country music fans will be able to tune in to. It was revealed on Monday that Carrie Underwood will be getting her own station on the satellite radio service.

In a press release, SiriusXM announced that an exclusive year-round channel called “Carrie’s Country” will be debuting in June. The station will be available to subscribers across North America and on their app. The season 4 “American Idol” winner joins a growing list of celebrities like Kenny Chesney and Drake who have stations on the provider.

Carrie Underwood is “Thrilled” At the Opportunity

Underwood, who has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008, provided a statement in the press release that shows her level of excitement at the new opportunity. “Carrie’s Country” will be curated and presented by the “Before He Cheats” singer.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” she said. “I can’t wait to welcome the listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

She also shared the news over on her Instagram account that revealed her new station will be coming next month. She wrote, “We have a lot in store and I can’t wait to share it with you guys.”

The original programming will have a variety of offerings to listeners. The release states that there will be monthly themed shows. The ones listed include “Find Your Path,” which will see Underwood and her fitness trainer giving advice, strategies, and tips to promote a better lifestyle. “Savior Sunday” will feature “Carrie’s own gospel catalogue, country titles, and more of the music that is to her heart.”

“Take the Wheel” is another program included in the announcement. This will feature guest DJs who will share their own personal picks. Another unnamed segment will look back on her career that will cover the “soundtrack to her life.”

SiriusXM Calls The Addition “Truly Special”

Scott Greenstein, the President and Chief Content Officer at SiriuxXM, provided a statement in the release where he gave his thoughts on one of the industry’s “biggest and most multi-faceted artists” now teaming up with his company. Underwood, who has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recently wrapped up her 43-city U.S. world tour. The “American Idol” alum will begin her Las Vegas residency in June, which coincides with the release of her new SiriusXM station.

“Carrie’s Country will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level beyond her musical choices and influences as she curates the channel’s programming,” he said. “We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”

The new addition to the service will join a wide-range of country stations. SiriusXM is home to mainstay stations like The Highway, Outlaw Country, Y2Kountry, No Shoes Radio, and Willie’s Roadhouse. There’s even more in the genre offered, including Women of Country, Prime Country, and Bluegrass Junction.