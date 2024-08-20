Carrie Underwood’s Husband Was Against Her Taking ‘American Idol’ Job: Report

Though most “American Idol” fans and the show’s cast seem thrilled that country superstar Carrie Underwood has been named the show’s new judge, one person is not quite as excited, according to a new report.

On August 15, 2024, Life & Style reported that Underwood’s husband of 14 years, former NHL player Mike Fisher, was not in favor of her taking on the role. But on August 1, ABC announced that she would replace Katy Perry, who left the show in May after seven seasons as judge.

“Mike didn’t want her to do ‘Idol’ initially, but she insisted,” an insider told the outlet, adding that it was hard to pass up because “the paycheck is substantial,” worth an estimated $25 million per season.

The insider claimed there are multiple reasons Fisher was nervous about his wife’s decision, including Underwood’s ability to juggle family and work as well as how she’ll be received as Perry’s replacement once the show starts.

Mike Fisher’s Worried About How Carrie Underwood Will Juggle Travel Schedule, Source Says

According to the unnamed source who spoke to Life & Style, one of Fisher’s concerns was that joining “American Idol” would cause Underwood to be away from their family too much. She and Fischer share two sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, and live on a large farm outside of Nashville.

“Mike is worried Carrie won’t be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and L.A.,” the source said. “It’s a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either.”

Underwood launched her “Reflection” residency at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and performed her 50th concert there in June 2024, per WZBB. On July 30, she announced that she’s extended the residency through the spring of 2025.

If “Idol” follows the same schedule it has for the past several seasons, Underwood will likely have to travel to multiple cities for auditions in the fall of 2024, then to Los Angeles for Hollywood Week, to Hawaii in early 2025 for the round of competition at Disney’s Aulani Resort, and then back to Los Angeles for live shows in the spring.

Source Says Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Are Worried About How She’ll Be Received on ‘Idol’

The source who spoke to Life & Style also said that both Underwood and Fisher have expressed concern about how well she’ll be received as Perry’s replacement once the show returns in early 2025.

“He is a little concerned she may perform poorly under pressure,” the source said of Fisher, adding that “Carrie is desperate to prove she will not only thrive but can also bring in the ratings.”

“Carrie will either rise to the occasion and shine brightly, like she’s usually done in the past, or she’ll sink under the enormous expectations,” the source continued. “She’s got her fingers crossed, and she’s praying a ton that this works out, but only time will tell.”

If the source is correct about Fisher and Underwood’s misgivings, this wouldn’t be the first time an “Idol” judge or their spouse has admitted to concerns about the job. In January, judge Luke Bryan told CMT that his first season on the show in 2018 was nerve-wracking.

“I think my first year at ‘American Idol,’ there was a lot of things I needed to get comfortable with,” he said. “Now I’m comfortable with ‘Idol’ and doing the TV spots and the commercials and some of the fun acting bits, and I’m comfortable letting my emotions out on TV.”

Bryan’s wife, Caroline, admitted in a June 2023 episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast that she was “scared” about her husband saying yes to judging the show.

“Well, anytime you involve the whole L.A. stuff, you just get a little … I mean, I was scared,” she said. “But it’s gone smoother than I ever thought. But you know, I was scared, I was. But then, it’s been fine.”