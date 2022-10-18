Carrie Underwood’s Young Son Yells For His Mom As She Goes On Tour

Carrie Underwood’s is flying high as her Denim & Rhinestones concert tour gets underway, including about a dozen costume changes and aerial acrobatics that allow the “American Idol” alum to float above her fans in packed arenas, according to USA Today. And though the singer says kicking off the tour is a thrill, she’s relieved she’ll have breaks that allow her to be at home with her boys again — and it’s clear they’ll be happy about that, too.

Carrie Underwood’s Son Shouts For Her During Concert

On October 16, Underwood posted a heart-tugging video from her first night of the 43-city tour in Greenville, South Carolina, of her singing her recent hit, “Ghost Story,” while hovering over the audience. The video shows her husband, former NFL player Mike Fisher, and their young sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, down below in the crowd.

Over the video, Underwood wrote, “One was blowing me kisses…one was sleeping soundly.” In the caption, she added, “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…”

In the video, Isaiah can be seen in Fisher’s arms, waving wildly and blowing kisses as Underwood’s floral swing makes its way toward their area of the arena. Trying to get her attention in a sea of fans, he reaches both hands up and yells, “Mommy! Mommy! M-O-M-M-” and then the video cuts off.

The little guy was reunited with his mom after the big show, as seen in a sweet backstage photo captured by Rolling Stone, in which Underwood is holding hands with Isaiah as they walk.

His eight-time Grammy-winning mom loves being on stage, but in a chat filmed by E! News with fellow “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen, who’s opening for her on the tour, Underwood said the hardest part is being away from her home in Nashville.

“Despite living this life, I’m such a homebody,” she said. “I don’t like vacations. I don’t like going places. I don’t really like traveling. I want to be at home.”

Underwood Will Return Home for Most of Her Favorite Holidays

Underwood has plans to get back home frequently to see her family. During an October 14 interview on the TODAY Show, she said her kids will visit her on the road when there’s no school, and that she’ll fly home whenever she can.

“This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before,” she said. “If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”

In fact, Underwood will take a giant break from touring starting a few days before Thanksgiving until February 2, 2023. But she will miss one holiday near and dear to her — Halloween, which her oldest son is already practicing for, as evidenced in a recent Instagram video posted by his dad.

The 39-year-old songstress has a concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Halloween night, which is about 70 minutes from her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, where she trick-or-treated growing up.

In 2015, Underwood told Parade Magazine why she loves the holiday so much.

She said, “I love seeing people dressed up—adults especially! I think it’s one holiday that adults can fully participate in and get to be silly and just dress up and have fun.”

In 2021, she shared a photo of her family of four all dressed up for trick-or-treating, joking that she wasn’t sure what three out of four of them were even supposed to be.

I’m not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Be extra spooky and extra safe out there! pic.twitter.com/v1OaV6WV6B — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 1, 2021

That same month, Underwood told CMT radio host Cody Alan that she even loves to watch spooky movies with her husband, saying, “I love this season! There are so many movies on TV… The ‘Halloween’ series is definitely a favorite!”

For someone who just wants to be home, Underwood has a pretty jam-packed schedule. Following her 43-city tour, CMT says Underwood also plans to return to Las Vegas in 2023 to revive her concert residency at Resorts World, which had a sold-out run in 2022.