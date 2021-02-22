Watch: Luke Bryan Thinks This 16-Year-Old Will be the Winner of ‘American Idol’

Each season of American Idol brings hundreds of hopeful contestants to television screens across the world, and season 4 of ABC’s reboot has been no different. One of those talented hopefuls in 2021 was then-15-year-old Casey Bishop.

Bishop was able to audition in front of American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, and they were all thoroughly impressed with the teenager.

Bishop began by singing a rock song after telling the judges that she’d never really sung for anyone outside of for herself in the bathroom. She said that no one even knew she was a singer; she was completely inexperienced with performing in front of people.

Watch Casey Bishop’s Audition for ‘American Idol’

Amazing! Luke Bryan Calls 15-Year-Old Casey Bishop A Massive Star! – American Idol 2021Small but MIGHTY! Casey Bishop completely blows the judges away with her powerful rendition of Motley Crue’s “Live Wire” for her American Idol audition. Luke Bryan makes a bold statement, claiming he believes Casey may just be the next winner of American Idol! Will Luke’s prediction be too much pressure for Casey to handle going… 2021-02-22T01:53:12Z

Bishop started with Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire but then sang “My Funny Valentine” after Katy Perry asked her to sing something with a bit more soul.

Perry giggled when Bishop finished up the second song.

“Um, I didn’t think anyone would get close to Alejandro’s audition as far as me being just, like, dipped in Disney and sparkles and flowers and doves, and that’s what your audition was,” Bryan told her. “I wrote ‘Top 10 def’ on the Motley Crue song and then you just did, I don’t even know what the heck just happened just then.”

Perry told her she believed she’d fulfill her purpose even though she was just 15 years old at the time of her audition.

“We’re gonna enjoy watching you grow right here in front of us,” Richie said.

Bryan added, “I think she’s the damn winner of American Idol, period. It’s clear what I think.”

Bishop Said the Judges Were Like ‘Gods’

In an interview with the Fort Myers News-Press, Bishop told the outlet that she felt like the judges were like gods and she was nervous when she walked in, though she had been confident before that.

“As soon as I walked in, they were literally, like, gods,” she said. “I don’t even know. It was like I had an out-of-body experience.”

“It was just, like, go, go, go!” Bishop told the outlet. “And I just pushed through it. I can’t really remember it, because of my adrenaline.”

Bishop’s ultimate goals include becoming a rock ‘n’ roll singer.

“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and had my eyes on and my mind on: Just singing and making music and singing on the stage, rocking out,” she told the news outlet. “I just really want to be on the stage. I love it. I didn’t know I could love it that much.”

Bishop currently has 384 subscribers on YouTube where she has uploaded a few videos of her singing in talent shows throughout the years but nothing recently.

With Luke Bryan going as far as to compare Bishop to Alejandro Aranda, the runner-up of season 17 of American Idol, there’s no telling how far the teen will go in the competition.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC until live shows begin later in the season.

