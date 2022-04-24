Fans Love ‘American Idol’ Alum Casey Bishop’s ‘Amazing’ New Single

Casey Bishop was a finalist on ABC’s “American Idol” season 19 who was known for her rocker sound and long hair. She has been working on new music since leaving the “American Idol” stage.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter finished fourth in her season of “American Idol,” behind Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

Bishop released a new single titled “Bad Dream” on April 22, 2022.

She announced the song’s release on Instagram, writing, “I love this song so much and i am so excited that you guys finally get to listen to it. I’m so incredibly grateful for you all, thank you for the consistent love and support.

thank you to everyone who is a part of this song and made it what it is❤️.”

Bishop’s Song Has Thousands of Streams

At the time of writing, Bishop’s Song “Bad Dream” has thousands of plays on Spotify alone, though it is not climbing as quickly as her “Idol” single “Love Me, Leave Me,” did.

Fans are also loving the song. One took to Reddit to share their thoughts about it.

“Wow, Casey Bishop dropped ‘Bad Dream’ today & this it’s amazing. Also, according to Spotify credits, Willow co-wrote this song. I see big things for Casey’s future. Rock on,” the post reads.

One reply reads, “Wow it’s great! I hope this means an entire album is being composed :)”

“This is great! Casey is so talented and has such a cool vibe,” another reply reads.

Bishop Signed a Record Deal in 2021

In late 2021, Bishop announced that she signed a record deal with 19 Recordings, the News-Press reported in November 2021. Bishop told the outlet she’d signed about four months previously.

“It was really great,” she shared at the time. “Because I was like, ‘OK, now I actually, for sure, 100 percent get to make music and get on a roll.”

The music is set to be published by BMG, which partners with 19 Recordings and “American Idol.”

It’s likely that Bishop will be releasing an album at some point in 2022.

Bishop shared the news in an Instagram post saying farewell to 2021.

“This has 100000000% been the best year of my life so far,” Bishop wrote on Instagram on December 29, 2021. “I am so grateful to have developed such a strong support system in such a short amount of time. I have met so many beautiful people who have made such a strong impact on my life.”

According to the post, Bishop will be releasing new music.

“This year was FULL of love, learning & beginnings,” she wrote. “Next year is going to be just as great and I’m SOOO excited for you guys to hear the new music. Working on this upcoming project has been so insanely fun.”

She concluded, “I discover something new about myself during every song and everyone involved in the music is just so unbelievably talented. It’s still crazy to me how being at such a low point in my life last year brought me to my happiest and highest self this year. The growth has been fast but beautiful and is ongoing. Thank you guys so much for everything you do, i love you all.”

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2022 Winner Predictions: Who Will Be the Next American Idol?