‘American Idol’ Alums Casey Bishop & Lauren Alaina Join Tour

Casey Bishop placed fourth on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol.” Now, the singer-songwriter who captured the hearts of fans with her rocker personality and long hair, will be headed out on a short tour in Florida.

In a June 2021 interview with News-Press, Bishop shared what it felt like to be eliminated from “American Idol” in fourth place.

“I was really fine, honestly,” she said. “I felt like it was gonna happen, so I was totally OK with it. … I felt better than I expected!”

She added, “It was kind of like a relief. I was really happy for Grace [Kinstler]. Because Grace was really worried. I was just like, ‘Yes, you did it. Take a breath.’”

Bishop also told the News-Press that she has not signed with a record label yet but hopes to soon.

Bishop Joins a Tour Saluting Frontline Workers

According to the Fort Myers Florida Weekly, Bishop joins a fundraising tour alongside Rock and Roll hall of fame singer-songwriter John Fogerty alongside Foreigner, Cheap Trick and The Band Perry. The website for the event also states that “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina will be joining certain tour dates.

The tour is being put on by The Charity Pros, which, according to the Fort Myers Florida Weekly, is a nonprofit organization. The tour is called the “Charity Pros for Heroes” tour and is set to honor people who died of COVID-19 and frontline workers.

Money from ticket sales will help set up educational scholarships as well as a grant for children whose parents or guardians died.

The first concert date is November 20 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The following concerts take place on November 21 at Hertz Arena in Estero and on November 23 at Amway Center in Orlando.

Megan Maloney, the founder of Charity Pros spoke with the outlet.

“Every day we learn of the incredible stories of the children nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing their parent,” she shared. “These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times. Too many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered, COVID-19.”

Fans can choose to meet Casey Bishop at a VIP Pre-Concert cocktail party for a $200 donation, according to the website.

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry’s father is also involved with The Charity Pros.

Bishop’s Contract Leaked Following ‘American Idol’

Following her time on the show, TMZ obtained copies of the 16-year-old’s contract. The contract showed that, had Bishop won the show, she would have obtained $250,000 as an advance on her record deal and then made additional money through sales of her albums and royalties.

The “American Idol” live tour was included in the contract, but since the tour did not take place, Bishop did not make money in that way. That being said, if the tour had gone on and Bishop were a part of it, she could have made up to $1,750 a week, according to the TMZ article.

“American Idol” returns for an all-new season in early 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Castoff Caleb Kennedy Releases New Song ‘Raised on Dirt’