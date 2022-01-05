‘American Idol’ Finalist Casey Bishop Teases New Music

Casey Bishop placed fourth on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol.” Now, the singer-songwriter who captured the hearts of fans with her rocker personality and long hair, has announced that she’s working on original music.

Bishop shared the news in an Instagram post saying farewell to 2021.

“This has 100000000% been the best year of my life so far,” Bishop wrote on Instagram on December 29, 2021. “I am so grateful to have developed such a strong support system in such a short amount of time. I have met so many beautiful people who have made such a strong impact on my life.”

She added, “This year showed me how powerful the mind can be when you are determined enough for something, anything you want you can have.”

Bishop went on to talk about what’s next for her in her career.

Bishop Will Be Releasing New Music

According to the post, Bishop will be releasing new music.

“This year was FULL of love, learning & beginnings,” she wrote. “Next year is going to be just as great and I’m SOOO excited for you guys to hear the new music. Working on this upcoming project has been so insanely fun.”

She concluded, “I discover something new about myself during every song and everyone involved in the music is just so unbelievably talented. It’s still crazy to me how being at such a low point in my life last year brought me to my happiest and highest self this year. The growth has been fast but beautiful and is ongoing. Thank you guys so much for everything you do, i love you all.”

Fans & Former ‘Idol’ Contestants Responded to the News

In the comment section of the post, fans of Bishop congratulated her on the upcoming project, and some of her fellow former “American Idol” contestants also told her they were happy for her.

“Proud of you always,” former “Idol” contestant Anilee List wrote.

Alyssa Wray, who was also part of season 19 of the competition, commented, “Yes ma’am.”

Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham stopped by to leave a like on the post, along with nearly 8,000 other people.

“soo proud of u & can’t wait to hear the new music :))),” one fan commented.

Earlier in 2021, Bishop released a cover of The Beatles’ song “She Loves You” on her Instagram, and fans were instantly obsessed with it.

“Just stumbled on your ‘American Idol’ audition on FB and was blown away! What a voice! Great taste in music too! Backed up by this classic! Listening in from Liverpool, UK,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Others applauded Bishop’s voice.

“You are the best singer in Idol and my fav that ever went to Idol, and I keep listening to your version of break my heart again and would love to hear a full solo version,” another person wrote.

“This is gorgeous,” one person commented.

“American Idol” returns for season 20 on Sunday, February 27, 2022, on ABC.

