WATCH: 16-Year-Old Stuns With ‘She Talks to Angels’

Casey Bishop Performs "She Talks To Angels" by The Black Crowes – American Idol 2021The look, the voice, the talent! Casey Bishop seems to have it ALL, but American Idol is about having it all, and then some! Casey performs “She Talks To Angels” by The Black Crowes for her Showstopper performance, with vocals that make us feel like we’re in heaven! Watch here to see if Casey’s show-stopping… 2021-03-29T01:59:09Z

For her Showstopper performance on American Idol, Casey Bishop belted out “She Talks to Angels” by the Black Crowes.

The 16-year-old recently sat down with ABC 7 to talk about how for her most recent performance, she belted out her tune with a band, and it was the first time she ever sang with a band, according to the outlet.

“That was like the happiest moment of my life,” she shared.

She continued, “It’s just one of those songs where I have a connection to it, it’s like home,” Casey said. “I was having so much fun I almost forgot the lyrics. Like I was having so much fun, I wasn’t focusing so much on ‘oh my gosh I gotta hit this note, oh my gosh this,’ but I was just genuinely enjoying it and I think that helped a lot.”

Here’s what you need to know:

She Made a Strong First Impression

During her first round of auditions at Hollywood Week, Bishop performed the song, “House of the Rising Sun”, and blew away the judges. In fact, Luke Bryan said he thought she could win the entire show.

Bryan said of Bishop’s performance, “I wrote top 10 def (definitely) on the Motley Crue song and then you just did I don’t even know what the heck just happened just then.”

Bishop, meanwhile, was more on the nervous side. “As soon as I walked in, they were literally like, gods. I don’t even know. It was like I had an out-of-body experience… I can’t really remember it, because of my adrenaline.”

According to Hollywood Life, the teen singer has yet to have much official “performance experience.” In fact, she has only really performed in front of her friends.

Speaking to News-Press, the singer shared, “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and had my eyes on and my mind on: Just singing and making music and singing on the stage, rocking out,” she said. “I just really want to be on the stage. I love it. I didn’t know I could love it that much.”

She Has a YouTube Channel

On her Youtube channel, Bishop has posted covers of music by singers like Billie Eilish, Elvis Presley, Pink Floyd, and more.

She also has an impressive 37k followers on Instagram. Her bio reads, “comparison destroys personality.” That doesn’t mean she’s as outgoing as her follower count may indicate, though.

According to ABC-7, Bishop shared, “I am a little bit quiet, kind of, what’s the word – introverted.”

She added, “I just love doing it, singing and music in general it’s like therapy for me,” she said.

“I still can’t remember like them saying those things to me like my adrenaline was going and I remember Lionel was talking to me, and I was like oh my gosh I’m not going to remember this,” she said.

Fans will find out whether Casey’s performance was enough to help her advance to the next round on Monday, March 29, at 8 pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video