‘American Idol’ Cast & Alums React to Carrie Underwood Becoming New Judge

After a day of widespread reports that country superstar Carrie Underwood would soon be named the newest judge on “American Idol,” the long-running talent show she won during its fourth season, ABC confirmed the news by airing a celebratory video on “Good Morning America” on August 1, 2024.

Underwood is scheduled to perform live and talk about her new role on GMA on August 2. But her hiring already has plenty of others talking, including her soon-to-be castmates and past contestants, who’ve shared their initial reactions to Underwood replacing Katy Perry, who left the show in May after seven seasons behind the judges’ table.

‘American Idol’ Cast & Execs Are Pumped to Have Carrie Underwood Become a Judge 20 Years After Winning Show

Twenty years after winning “American Idol,” Underwood will join the show’s 23rd season in early 2025 — though filming of auditions will take place this fall. In a press release, ABC confirmed that Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will both return for their eighth seasons on the show.

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement, “This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.”

Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted “Idol” since its inception on FOX in 2002 and crowned Underwood its winner in 2005, shared on social media how excited he is about her hiring.

He posted two throwback photos of them appearing on “Idol” and wrote, “It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @americanidol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood !”

Underwood replied by commenting, “Thank you Ryan! Excited to be coming back home! ❤️”

Richie hasn’t quite weighed in on Underwood’s hiring, but shared the GMA announcement in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hello!!!” and tagged Underwood.”

She shared his Story and wrote, “Hi @lionelrichie! 👋 Can’t wait! ❤️”

At the time of publication, Bryan had not yet shared or commented on the news. But he and Underwood looked chummy on July 29 in a video tweeted by a fan as they performed at the Toby Keith tribute concert, which will air as an NBC two-hour special on August 28, per the Oklahoman.

‘American Idol’ Alums React to Carrie Underwood Taking Over for Katy Perry

Many past “Idol” contestants have expressed their excitement on social media over the news of Underwood’s hiring.

When “Idol” posted the news on Instagram, Leah Marlene, who placed third on season 20, commented, “Holy [expletive]!!!!!”

Katharine McPhee, who was the runner-up on season 5 of “Idol,” left a red heart emoji on the post.

Season 22 Top 20 finalist Mackenzie Sol also chimed in, writing, “imagine auditioning.. winning… then becoming a judge. I love her my god”

The contestant Sol had a sing-off with to make it into the Top 24, Ziggy Krassenberg, left four heart-eyed emoji — “😍😍😍😍” — on the post.

Season 22 Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews shared an article about Underwood’s hiring in her Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “ARE. YOU. KIDDING. ME.”

Elleigh Marie Francom, who made it into season 22’s Top 24, shared an article about Underwood’s hiring in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Are you kidding me. I sang the same audition song as her 😭😭😭😭😭”

Underwood will appear on season 23 of “American Idol,” which will premiere on ABC in early 2025.