‘American Idol’ Cast Reunites for Secretive Season 21 Auditions

Reunited and it feels so good! ABC brought the stars of “American Idol” back together after a busy summer to officially kick off the next season, releasing an official photo of the crew together. Here’s the scoop on their reunion and some of the new contestants heading to top-secret auditions with the stars…

Cast Meets Up in Las Vegas For First Auditions

“American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan met up with longtime host Ryan Seacrest in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 25, 2022, posing for an official photo and getting ready for their sixth season together on ABC, and the 21st season overall for the show.

At this point, the judges are chasing the record held by the show’s original judging trio — Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson — who were together on the show for the first eight seasons.

Richie and Seacrest didn’t have to go far for the reunion; they were together over the weekend for the two-day iHeart Music Festival, where Richie received rave reviews for his performance and Seacrest had hosting duties. Seacrest shared a backstage photo of the two together, and also uploaded videos of him watching Richie’s performance on September 24.

Though many scoffed at ABC’s 2017 announcement that it would revive “Idol” after its run on FOX, the show has become a ratings juggernaut for the network. In a press release about the upcoming season, ABC said the show was the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the third year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, “American Idol” was one of the Top 3 unscripted TV series last season among all viewers.