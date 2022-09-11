Beloved ‘Idol’ Alum Died Across From Hospital: Cause of Death Released

Family, friends, and fans of Darius Campbell Danesh finally have some answers a month after the “Idol” fan-favorite was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on August 11, 2022, eight days shy of his 42nd birthday. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has now ruled his death an accident.

Danesh’s career took off after he placed third on the first season of “Pop Idol” in the United Kingdom, back in 2001. After the success of that show, the producers quickly created a similar launching pad for stars in the U.S. called “American Idol,” which debuted the following year with judge Simon Cowell moving from the British production to the American one. Danesh had multiple hit songs in the U.K. but also moved to the U.S., where had a successful career in theater, TV and as a producer.

Pain From a Broken Neck Led to Inhalation of Pain Reliever

According to the Rochester Post-Bulletin, 41-year-old Danesh was found unresponsive in his bed at a luxury apartment located across from the Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Mayo Clinic is consistently ranked the No. 1 hospital in the world, frequently attracting high-profile patients. It has not been confirmed that Danesh was a patient at Mayo, but The Berkman, the apartment complex where he was staying, is known for providing short-term luxury suites for people who need easy access to Mayo’s various medical buildings.

According to The Guardian, an autopsy carried out by the Southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office in Minnesota, released on September 9, 2022, found “toxic effects of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as contributing factors to Danesh’s death, which the examiner ruled an accident.

At the time of his death on August 11, it was unclear whether the successful singer was staying across from the Mayo Clinic for health reasons. But fans suspected he had been there for several weeks since his best friend — fellow Scottish actor Gerard Butler — had been seen in town multiple times during the summer of 2022.

In a statement released on September 10, his family revealed, “The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest. Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010.”

According to Metro, Danesh was on vacation in Spain when a car he was riding in skidded on oil and crashed into a wall at a speed of 70mph. Danesh suffered a broken neck, and revealed in an interview that a nurse told him if the break had occurred less than a centimeter to one side, he would have been paralyzed. Less than a centimeter to the other, he would have been dead.

At the time of his accident, The Guardian reports that Danesh turned down a surgery recommended by doctors because he was worried it would affect his singing voice. Initially, he had no sensation below his elbows, but it returned after physical therapy.

“I’m so happy to be alive. I’ve definitely used up one of my nine lives,’ he told Hello Magazine in March 2011, before marrying actress Natasha Henstridge in California. The couple divorced in 2018.

Danesh Also Suffered Life-Threatening Brain Swelling in 2017

Danesh also had to fight for his life in 2017, when he collapsed and went into a near-fatal coma, according to the Daily Record. While promoting water filters for the Frech2o safe drinking charity, he was showing how to use the water filter bottle tops. When he grabbed a dummy version, he accidentally drank contaminated water from the River Thames and developed life-threatening meningitis.

“I drank the water for the video and raised the funds but, when I went to Glasgow to see my mum for her birthday, I collapsed,” he told the outlet. “It turned out I had a cerebral oedema where your brain swells bigger than your skull. Dad saved my life. He got me to the hospital. They diagnosed it quickly.”

His said his mom, who was going through breast cancer treatment, stayed by his side after he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

“As I came out of the coma, I remember my mum sitting beside the bed,” he recalled. “It felt upside down and wrong because my mum was going through cancer treatment. Yet she was next to me with tears in her eyes telling my brother that they almost lost me.”

Danesh is survived by his parents and two younger brothers.