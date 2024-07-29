15-Time Grammy Winner to Take ‘American Idol’ Finalist On Tour: ‘Amazing’

He may not have won season 22 of “American Idol,” but Top 12 finalist Roman Collins is feeling on top of the world right now.

On July 23, 2024, 15-time Grammy-winning gospel superstar CeCe Winans announced that she’s tapped Collins, 24, to be the special guest on her upcoming Christmas tour, the first she’s conducted in a decade.

“Joining me on tour is my special guest, @romancollinsofficial,” Winans wrote on Instagram. “We had a great time singing together on @americanidol and I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with him again! ❤️”

Winans and Collins went viral in May for their powerful performance of “Goodness of God” on the season 22 “Idol” finale. The online video of their duet spread quickly too, racking up nearly 30 million views in just 48 hours.

Roman Collins’ Fellow Season 22 Alums Expressed Their Excitement For Him

The “Christmas With CeCe Winans” tour kicks off on December 4 in Reading, Pennsylvania, according to her website, and wraps in Newark, New Jersey, on December 20. One of the concert dates — in Millner, Georgia — is already sold out.

In the comment section of one of Winans’ posts about the tour, Collins wrote, “I can’t say it enough, this will be a tour to remember, thank you so much for trusting the God in me! It’s going to be an amazing run”

Many of Collins’ friends from the latest season of “American Idol” chimed in, too, to tell him how excited they were for him.

Abi Carter, the winner of season 22, wrote, “This is going to be ICONIC.”

“OHHHHHH MYYYYG GGOOOOOOODDDDDNNNESSSSSSSSSSS,” wrote Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews.

“SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU,” wrote 8th place finisher Kaibrienne Richins, adding, “This is gonna be amazing”

Top 14 singer Jordan Anthony also chimed in, “AGGHHHHHH NO WAY @romancollinsofficial ❤️”

Top 20 contestant Quintavious Johnson, a fellow gospel singer who became good friends with Collins on the show, commented, “Yeeees!!!🙌🏾😭❤️ this is going to be 🔥”

Top 56 contestant Reagan Mills, wrote, “I’m so excited for you, Roman! May the Lord continue to bless you, keep you and cause his face to shine upon you! 🧡”

sdaf

Play

Though Collins’ powerful vocals and faith journey made a big impression on fans and the judges during his run on “American Idol,” his biggest moment came during the season finale on May 19, when he returned to perform with his fellow top 12 finalists and got to sing a duet with Winans.

Collins’ and Winans’ performance of “Goodness of God” on the “Idol” finale — which aired live on May 19, 2024 — went viral, catapulting the Biola University choir director back into the spotlight weeks after he’d been eliminated from the show.

During Collins’ and Winans’ duet, judge Katy Perry was moved to tears and season 3 winner Fantasia — one of Collins’ music heroes — was seen singing along from the side of the stage. Within 48 hours of their performance, the video had already been viewed 27 million times on Instagram, and millions more had seen it on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms.

Collins posted a video of himself the following day, shirtless in his car because he’d run out to turn on his radio after being informed that Contemporary Christian radio network K-LOVE was playing their duet.

“I was on the phone with my bro and he told me I was on the radio with @CeCeWinans,” Collins wrote over a video he posted on social media of himself flipping out in the front seat, adding, “I ran to the car shirtless just to turn on @K-LOVE.”

Shaking his head in disbelief as he listened, he shouted, “I’m on the radio!”