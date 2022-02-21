All Changes Made Ahead of ‘American Idol’ Season 20

ABC’s “American Idol” is set for a return on February 27, 2022, with auditions for season 20 of the show. Ahead of the show’s return, plenty of changes have been made to both the casting and the production.

Even with changes made, the main idea behind “American Idol” will be the same for season 20. There will be multiple rounds of competition, starting with the audition rounds, which took place across Los Angeles, Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The judges also have not changed for the past few seasons. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all set for a return to “American Idol,” alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

Bobby Bones Will Not Be Returning

One cast member, Bobby Bones, will not be returning, however. He had been the in-house mentor of the show since it first premiered on ABC 5 seasons ago, but he announced in January 2022 that he was not going to be making a return for season 20.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bones shared during a now-expired Instagram Live. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

“American Idol” has enlisted an “American Idol” alum as well as a current music star to serve in his place, at least when it comes to the top 24 of the competition.

Jimmie Allen posted that he’s joining “American Idol” on his Instagram account alongside a video with Minnie Mouse, and Bebe Rexha also announced her involvement on Instagram. There will likely be different mentors throughout the season at different parts of the competition.

The Platinum Ticket Was Introduced

Ahead of season 20, “American Idol” introduced a brand-new twist called the Platinum Ticket, as reported by The Wrap.

In a trailer for the season, judge Katy Perry explained the ticket to a contestant, saying, “See that wall over there? There is one platinum ticket that gets given in each city we go to. You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut ’cause it’s the 20th year of creating superstars and you’re a superstar.”

She added at a TV Critics Award event, “This ticket gives them the ability to go to Hollywood Week, which we’ve already filmed and was so rigorous and survival of the fittest, and they get to basically observe from the box seats at the theater. One day, they get to rest their voice, strategize, check out the competition and select who they want to duet with. They get a tiny advantage because they’re the cream of the crop.”

Richie said the ticket was given to the most deserving recipients and contestants who were “just naturals” in terms of talent and stage presence.

The Showrunner Has Been Changed

According to Deadline, the showrunner of “American Idol” changed ahead of season 2022.

A showrunner on reality TV, according to Reality Blurred, focuses on deciding which stories to bring to the forefront and deciding which contestants to focus on, so it’s definitely possible that this change will be apparent when the show comes back on air.

Trish Kinane retired from “American Idol,” and Megan Michaels Wolflick, who has been an executive producer on the series, took over.

“I am happy to have been instrumental in the continued success of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and to have refreshed the ‘American Idol’ format, shepherding it through its last years on Fox to its new home,” Kinane told Deadline.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

