‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham to Tour Alongside Popular Band

Chayce Beckham, the winner of season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” is set to head out on tour with a popular band in the fall of 2021.

Beckham is set to join rock band 3 Doors Down on a few of their tour dates starting in September. He announced the dates in an Instagram post.

“Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, I can’t wait to see y’all in September with @3doorsdown for The Better Life Tour, get your tickets now,” Beckham wrote.

Beckham Will Join 3 Doors Down for 3 Concerts

According to the Instagram post, Beckham will be joining the band for three separate tour dates in September.

On September 10, 2021, he’ll be performing at The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois. The next day, on September 11, 2021, they will be at the Allegan County Fair in Allegan, Michigan, and then on September 12, 2021, they will be performing at the Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis Missouri.

Tickets for the Illinois show can be purchased online here and start at $39. The Allegan, Michigan show tickets are also available online and start at $45, and the tickets for the St. Louis, Missouri show start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Beckham Recently Started Recording Music Again

Following his “American Idol” win, Beckham moved from California to Nashville to pursue his singing-songwriting career.

After the move, he took to Instagram to let fans know that he was getting back to writing.

“Well I’m all settled in, back to writing songs every morning, I’m really excited to get these tracks recorded and released for y’all,” he wrote. “It’s been a whirlwind as far as moving across the country, being away from my family again, and trying to put everything together properly. It’s funny to look back on moments like this when I had no idea what was about to happen in my life.”

He added, “God works in funny ways, doesn’t he? I never saw it coming. I’m so grateful for all the people I’ve met this past year who have become my family, for making me feel so welcome here in Nashville and guiding me along the way and helping me stay grounded.”

The star also said that he gets lonely sometimes but his “Old Johnny records” keep him company.

Beckham’s career seems to be off to a good start, as he’s utilizing the momentum from his “American Idol” win.

Beckham reunited with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan at the “Gulf Coast Jam” in Florida on Sunday, June 6. The pair performed a song together, and then Beckham took center stage to perform his single, “23,” which was released during his run on “American Idol.”

The singer-songwriter recently visited “American Idol” in-house mentor Bobby Bones on his radio show “The Bobby Bones Show” and shared a moment from the finale that some fans might be surprised by.

“Here’s something about the moment they called my name,” Beckham told Bones. “A lot of people have asked me, they’re like, ‘well, you didn’t seem surprised.’ I’ve never said this to anybody, but this is actually what happened.”

He added, “That card is huge and Ryan was right next to me. I saw my name on the card. Ryan is standing there, and he’s like, ‘and the winner is…’ My name was massive across this giant gold card! I saw it like maybe 10 seconds before he said my name.”

