‘American Idol’ Winner Set for Huge 2022 Tour

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of ABC’s “American Idol” in 2021, and now the singer-songwriter is set to go on tour throughout the first few months of 2022.

Beckham announced the tour dates on Instagram alongside the caption, “2022 is looking pretty good so far. Couldn’t do it without y’all. Grab your tickets now http://www.chaycebeckham.com #ontheroad #livemusic.”

He has been touring for a large part of his time since winning “American Idol.”

Beckham Will be on Tour for Three Months

Beckham’s tour will begin on January 19, 2022, and it will wrap up on March 31, 2022, according to the website.

Here’s when and where Beckham will be performing:

January 19, 2022: Fayetteville, Arkansas

January 20, 2022: Pittsburg, Kansas

January 21, 2022: Lubbock, Texas

February 9, 2022: Berkely, California

February 10, 2022: Roseville, California

February 11, 2022: Santa Cruz, California

February 12, 2022: Coachella, California

March 20, 2022: Toronto, Canada

March 21, 2022: Toronto, Canada

March 24, 2022: Ottawa, Canada

March 26, 2022: Quebec City, Canada

March 28, 2022: Montreal, Canada

March 30, 2022: London, Canada

March 31, 2022: London, Canada

Beckham has also been hard at work on new music, if his Instagram stories are to be believed.

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

That means he’s likely to release an album at some point in 2022 or 2023. Beckham is well on his way to becoming one of the most successful “American Idol” winners from the ABC version of the show.

Beckham Released a Remix of His Hit Song

Beckham’s single, “23,” was instantly popular following the debut on “American Idol.” He performed the song multiple times on the season of the show, and it was successful on streaming services as well.

The song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

At the time of writing, “23” has over 20 million plays on Spotify, which is a huge number for an “American Idol” champion.

He also recently released a song alongside another country star, Lindsay Ell, called “Can’t Do Without Me,” which is well on its way to hitting one million plays on Spotify as well.

The remix of “23” is special to Beckham, he revealed on Instagram in December 2021.

“So excited to release ’23’ the way I always heard it in my head, huge thanks to @rosscopperman for bringing my vision to life and being such a joy to work with in the studio,” Beckham wrote. “Thanks to everyone who streamed the hell out of the original version and thanks to all the radio stations that spun it just because… Give the steel mix a listen and let me know what y’all think.”

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, with the monumental 20th season of the show. It will air on ABC.

