Chayce Beckham’s Debut Single Just Surpassed a Huge Milestone

Chayce Beckham, the winner of ABC’s “American Idol” season 19, has hit a new milestone just months after being crowned the 2021 “American Idol.”

Beckham will be heading out on tour in the fall of 2021, and he’s celebrating a milestone for the single he debuted on “American Idol” and sang to celebrate his win.

“Just wanna say thank you to everyone for streaming 23 on Spotify over 5 million times,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram story on Monday, August 16, 2021. “Y’all are crazy.”

Beckham’s Single Has Helped Launch His Career

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

Beckham’s single, “23,” was instantly popular following the debut on “American Idol.”

The song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

Now, the song has over 5 million plays on Spotify since its release, which is a huge milestone for an “American Idol” champion.

Beckham Will Be on Tour in 2021

Beckham took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour.

“Very very excited and proud to finally announce these dates to you guys for 2021,” Beckham wrote. “So many things are in the process right now and it’s just so badass to see the things I/my team have been working so hard on come together.”

He added, “These shows are going to be epic. I have a million things I want to share with y’all and songs I want you to hear, but all that is in the works, and like I’ve been saying, I will have new music for y’all to enjoy this year. In the meantime you can come listen to all my new music at my live shows and let me know what you think.”

Here are the dates that have been announced:

August 20: Wildwood, New Jersey

August 21: Louisville, Kentucky

August 26: Boston, Massachussetts

August 27: Rhinebeck, New York

September 3: Fort Wayne, Indiana

September 4: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 5: Virginia Beach, Virginia

September 10: East Moline, Illinois

September 11: Allegan, Michigan

September 12: Maryland Heights, Missouri

September 17: Hazard, Kentucky

September 18: Hutchinson, Kansas

October 1: Pikeville, Kentucky

October 2: Hanahan, South Carolina

Beckham will also be joining rock band 3 Doors Down on a few of their tour dates in September 2021.

He announced the dates in an Instagram post.

“Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, I can’t wait to see y’all in September with @3doorsdown for The Better Life Tour, get your tickets now,” Beckham wrote.

According to the Instagram post, Beckham will be joining the band for three separate tour dates in September.

On September 10, 2021, he’ll perform at The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois. The next day, on September 11, 2021, he’ll perform at the Allegan County Fair in Allegan, Michigan, and then on September 12, 2021, he’ll perform at the Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis Missouri.

