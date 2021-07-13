‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Celebrates Huge ‘Accomplishment’

Chayce Beckham, the winner of the 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol,” celebrated a huge personal accomplishment in July 2021, and he says he fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Beckham revealed on Instagram that he purchased a ProTeam 175 TXW Tournament Edition bass boat, which is something that he has always wanted.

“Huge thanks to the good people at @bassproshops and @trackerboats for getting me set up with this ProTeam 175 TXW Tournament Edition bass boat,” he wrote. “If you know me you know I’m addicted to fishing so this is exactly what I needed to keep me busy/out of trouble when I’m not working or touring.”

He added, “I’ve wanted a boat like this for years but never thought it would be possible. This is a huge accomplishment for me as a fisherman, and just as a man in general. I’ve waited a long time for this, and I’m very grateful.”

Beckham Is Getting Back to Writing Music

After taking a bit of time off to move to Nashville, Beckham let fans know on June 27 that he was getting back to writing music every day.

“It’s been a whirlwind as far as moving across the country, being away from my family again, and trying to put everything together properly,” he wrote.

He also said in the post that he never saw all the changes he’s experienced over the past year coming and that he was grateful for everyone who has helped him along the way.

“God bless you guys,” he continued. “Can’t lie it gets a bit lonely but my Old Johnny records have given me all the company I need, been inspiring me and getting back to the things I love about songwriting. I’m happy, healthy, and doing well.”

Beckham Will Be Joining 3 Doors Down on Tour

Beckham is set to join rock band 3 Doors Down on a few of their tour dates starting in September. He announced the dates in an Instagram post.

“Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, I can’t wait to see y’all in September with @3doorsdown for The Better Life Tour, get your tickets now,” Beckham wrote.

According to the Instagram post, Beckham will be joining the band for three separate tour dates in September.

On September 10, 2021, he’ll be performing at The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois. The next day, on September 11, 2021, they will be at the Allegan County Fair in Allegan, Michigan, and then on September 12, 2021, they will be performing at the Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis Missouri.

Tickets for the Illinois show can be purchased online here and start at $39. The Allegan, Michigan show tickets are also available online and start at $45, and the tickets for the St. Louis, Missouri show start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Beckham’s career seems to be off to a good start, as he’s utilizing the momentum from his “American Idol” win.

Beckham reunited with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan at the “Gulf Coast Jam” in Florida on Sunday, June 6. The pair performed a song together, and then Beckham took center stage to perform his single, “23,” which was released during his run on “American Idol.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Winner Brynn Cartelli: Where Is She Now in 2021?