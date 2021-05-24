Fans Outraged at Ryan Seacrest Over Comment on ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest, longtime host of “American Idol,” is in hot water with some fans after possibly alluding to finalist Chayce Beckham’s drinking past during the season finale, which aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Following Beckham’s first performance of the night (The Beatles’ “Blackbird”), the judges gave Beckham a round of compliments. Luke Bryan even said he would take the singer on a bass fishing trip to celebrate once the finale was over. Beckham was noticeably excited.

Seacrest joined Beckham on stage and chimed in with: “This may be shocking to you but that might involve some beer.”

Beckham responded: “You think so?”

While it’s unknown if Seacrest was hinting at Beckham’s history with alcohol, fans reacted negatively to the host’s comment on social media.

It’s no secret Beckham has struggled with alcohol in the past. He’s touched on it throughout the season. During Hollywood Week, he said he thought he hit “rock bottom” when he got into a bad car wreck after drinking too much. “That was the worst night of my life,” he said.

So, what did fans have to say?

One Fan Calls Seacrest’s Comment ‘Disgusting’

Following Beckham’s first performance of the night during the season finale and Seacrest’s “beer” comment, fans took to social media, one calling Seacrest’s choice of words “disgusting.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Oh yeah, I’m like one of the only people in the world that still watches #AmericanIdol. One of the contestants is a recovering alcoholic and Ryan just told him to crack open a cold one and go fishing.”

I don’t usually watch #americanidol but I turned it on tonight just in time to watch @RyanSeacrest make a joke about beer to a recovering alcoholic. disgusting. do better,” another user wrote.

Beckham’s Journey on “American Idol”

Beckham, 24, was just a small-town guy from Apple Valley, California before auditioning for “American Idol.”

During his audition, he wowed the judges with his rendition of “What Brings Life Also Kills” by Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, which earned him a golden ticket. During Hollywood Week, before his performance, Beckham opened up about his “rocky” journey leading up to “Idol.”

“I’ve lost, you know, loved ones, I’ve made a lot of bad mistakes, I’ve hurt people that were close to me,” he said in the “Idol” episode, adding, “A lot of ups and downs, and a lot of hard times.”

Beckham said he thought he’d “hit rock bottom” before auditioning for the show.

“One day, I had a few drinks too many and thought it was a good idea to try to, you know, drive home,” he said, adding, “I got into a bad wreck, ended up on the side of the highway upside down. I finally woke up and came to, and I remember looking up and there was nobody there to pull me up, there was nobody there to be like, ‘Come on, dude.’ That was the worst night of my life.”

After he survived the wreck, Beckham knew he had to make a positive change, and said: “Everything has literally led up to this point right here,” referring to “Idol.”

