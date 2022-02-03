‘American Idol’ Champion Joins Country Music Star on Tour

“American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham has announced more plans for his music in 2022, including joining a country music star on tour.

Beckham is set to join Jimmie Allen, a Grammy-nominated artist who was named the 2021 CMA New Artist of the year as well as the ACM New Male Artist of the Year, on multiple tour dates. Allen is also a former “American Idol” contestant.

The tour is titled the “Down Home Tour 2022” tour, and it kicks off on February 3, 2022. Tickets are available online.

The Tour Runs Through the Summer

The tour will start in February and run throughout the summer. Allen has Beckham, Neon Union and Madeline Merlo on the tour alongside him, though Beckham is not at all dates since he is also set for his own tour at the time.

Allen is also set to be the host of the 2nd annual Bettie James Fest, according to Music Row. The festival was created by Allen to honor his late grandmother and father, Bettie Snead and James Allen.

In 2021, Allen continued making himself into a household name when he joined the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where he nearly made it to the end of the season. He also published “My Voice is a Trumpet,” a children’s book.

Beckham Released a New Song

Beckham released a new song alongside country artist Lindsay Ell titled “Can’t Do Without Me.” The song premiered alongside its video on CMT on February 2, 2022.

“‘Can’t Do Without Me’ is about everyday people, the people who complete them and how strong the urge is to be with them again,” Beckham told CMT. “The video for it captures that feeling perfectly as two people race down the road, eager to get to the spot where they can finally be together and feel all the feels they’ve been thinking about all day.”

Ell added, “That tension is definitely felt watching Chayce and I drive around, especially as we just barely keep missing each other on the road. After the car chase, the final chorus feels like the perfect payoff to finally see us in a performance scene together.”

Beckham told the outlet that he connects personally with the song to this day.

“I worked that 9-5, I drive that old car, and I know exactly how it feels to want to be with your significant other so bad that you hit the gas a little harder than you did on the way to work,” he told CMT. “I was just so excited to see that song go from the demo to where it is today. To watch it come to life, then hear it on the radio and now to see it as a music video (which is my first ever) is a really awesome thing.”

Beckham also released a remix of his first single.

Beckham’s single, “23,” was instantly popular following the debut on “American Idol.” He performed the song multiple times on the season of the show, and it was successful on streaming services as well.

The song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

