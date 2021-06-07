WATCH: Chayce Beckham Makes Surprise Appearance, Performs With Luke Bryan

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of ABC’s “American Idol” season 19 on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Now, the singer-songwriter is working off that momentum to jump-start his career, even taking the stage with Idol judge Luke Bryan during a recent concert.

Beckham took the stage with Bryan at Florida’s “Gulf Coast Jam” on Sunday, June 6, where Bryan was the headliner, according to Country Now.

Together, they performed Bryan’s song “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”

Watch Bryan and Beckham’s Performance

The two stars performed together for the first time on Sunday, June 6 when they dueted Bryan’s song. Then, Bryan let Beckham take center stage to perform his single “23,” which he debuted during his time on “American Idol.”

Both performances were recorded and posted on Instagram, where Beckham received a lot of love.

“Luke should bring him out on tour in 2022 just saying,” one person commented on Country Now’s video.

Another wrote, “He sounds like a total natural on stage. I love it. I’m glad Luke sang with him and got him some of the exposure he needs!!”

Beckham’s mother commented on Music Mayhem Magazine’s video, writing, “So proud to see my son @chaycebeckhammusic up on stage with Luke…We @beckhamranch are so grateful for the love and support from the fans and from @musicmayhemmagazine.”

When Beckham released “23,” the song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem. The lyrics were written by Beckham, and the song was deeply personal to the artist.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

What’s Next For Chayce Beckham?

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

Beckham, who is 24 years old and comes from Apple Valley, California, told People that he still has a lot of work to do and hopes to continue working on his personal life as well.

“I have a lot of stuff that I want to knock out,” Beckham told outlets following the finale. “For me, this is just the beginning of what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life. I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this.”

He has also said he will be moving to Nashville with a few other “American Idol” contestants Hunter Metts, Graham DeFranco and Wyatt Pike.

“I’m going for sure, so it’s nice to have that group of friends that I’ve made here that are all just devoted to music, and just want to make music, and we kinda all want to get together in the same city and do shows and record music and write songs, so definitely got a lot of stuff going on with them,” Beckham told Music Mayhem Magazine.

Beckham will likely be keeping his fans updated on his social media channels throughout his journey.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: “American Idol” Makes Huge Change Ahead of Season 20