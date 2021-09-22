WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Performs New Songs on Tour

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol,” and he’s been using the momentum from that win ever since in attempts to launch a successful career in the music industry.

Beckham has been on tour almost continuously since his win, but he’s also been working on new music, which can now be seen and heard since he’s been performing some of it live at different stops of the tours he’s been on.

Beckham finished his tour with rock band 3 Doors Down, and then he went on to play Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Big Night Live in Boston, Massachussetts, and he’ll be heading out on tour with country music star Luke Combs soon.

Beckham has finished at least two new songs, which are the two he has been performing live on different tour dates.

The first is titled “Whiskey on the Wall,” and he plays it on his acoustic guitar while singing.

“Somewhere between locked up and free / the first thing I want, the last thing I need / the man I am, the man I want to be / somewhere between addicted and clean,” Beckham sings in the chorus. The song is another about his struggles with drinking too much in the past and sobriety.

As he’s introducing the song to the crowd, he appears to say that he was texting someone special and she left him on read.

“I almost wrote a song about you / I would have sang it ’til my lips turned blue / I almost wrote a song about that / And how it doesn’t get much better than that,” Beckham sings.

Beckham Shared a Heartfelt Message to Fans

Beckham took some time to thank his fans on Instagram after finishing up his most recent stop on tour.

“I love my job,” he wrote in the post, which accompanied a picture of him onstage in front of a huge crowd. “I spent so many years working dead end jobs and busting my a** outside or glued behind a desk at a computer, just really questioning what my purpose was in the world.”

He added, “I remember I was cleaning out the waste water drain at my work about a year ago, covered in mud and grease, boots soakin wet shoveling sh**, I looked up at the sky and said there’s gotta be a better way.”

Beckham says that he had given up on his dreams and took to drinking to deal with that.

“I can say I was pretty defeated before I even turned 24. This world can chew you up and spit you back out as it did to me time after time. But we all know how that story goes. I’ve been blessed with an incredible purpose in this world, and I can’t express to you how good it feels to stand up on these stages and truly know what that purpose is.”

He went on to thank Jesus as well as all of his fans who support him an connect with his music.

