‘American Idol’: What’s Next For Season 19 Winner Chayce Beckham?

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, ABC’s “American Idol” crowned country singer Chayce Beckham the winner of season 19. Now, Beckham plans to move to Nashville to pursue music using the momentum he has because of his time on the show.

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

The 24-year-old musician who comes from Apple Valley, California, told People that he still has a lot of work to do and hopes to continue working on his personal life as well.

“I have a lot of stuff that I want to knock out,” Beckham told outlets following the finale. “For me, this is just the beginning of what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life. I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this.”

Beckham Is Moving Alongside a Fellow ‘American Idol’ Contestant

Beckham won’t be moving to Nashville alone. He said during the finale that he was going to be moving, but he told outlets afterward that he will be moving alongside Graham DeFranco, a top 24 finalist who also performed at the “American Idol” season 19 finale.

“American Idol” contestant Hunter Metts is also in Nashville, and Wyatt Pike may joint he groupl.

“I’m going for sure, so it’s nice to have that group of friends that I’ve made here that are all just devoted to music, and just want to make music, and we kinda all want to get together in the same city and do shows and record music and write songs, so definitely got a lot of stuff going on with them,” Beckham told Music Mayhem Magazine.

He shared with People how he’s planning on making that a reality.

“I’ve got a lot of people I’m still trying to make proud,” Beckham shared. “I’ve got to get my feet in the ground in Nashville and go out there and try to make hit records for the rest of my life. That’s my only goal, to make music for people for the rest of my life.”

Beckham said that it actually broke his heart to beat his friend Willie Spence during the finale.

“So when we was walking up there, I told him, I said, ‘Man, I hope you win. I just really, from the bottom of my heart, I just hope you take this home, dude,” he said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “… It broke my heart a little bit that it wasn’t him because, I mean, you see the people work so hard and put in so much hard work, and they deserve it, man. They all deserve it.”

Beckham Already Has a Number One Hit

Beckham is starting out his post-“American Idol” journey a bit differently than most of those who won before him. Though the winners do record and release singles as part of the show, most of those do not soar to number one on the charts following their release.

Beckham’s song, “23,” which he wrote, was an immensely personal one for him, and it got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

Beckham will likely be keeping his fans updated on his social media channels throughout his journey.

