‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Announces Tour Dates

Chayce Beckham won the 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol,” and he’s taking advantage of the momentum he got from his time on television by announcing his upcoming tour dates.

Beckham has been sharing updates with his fans on Instagram including a “huge accomplishment” of his own when he purchased a ProTeam 175 TXW Tournament Edition bass boat, something he said he has always wanted.

“I’ve wanted a boat like this for years but never thought it would be possible,” Beckham wrote. “This is a huge accomplishment for me as a fisherman, and just as a man in general. I’ve waited a long time for this, and I’m very grateful.”

Now, Beckham put out an even bigger announcement on Instagram.

Beckham Will Be Touring in 2021

Beckham took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour.

“Very very excited and proud to finally announce these dates to you guys for 2021,” Beckham wrote. “So many things are in the process right now and it’s just so badass to see the things I/my team have been working so hard on come together.”

He added, “These shows are going to be epic. I have a million things I want to share with y’all and songs I want you to hear, but all that is in the works, and like I’ve been saying, I will have new music for y’all to enjoy this year. In the meantime you can come listen to all my new music at my live shows and let me know what you think.”

Here are the dates that have been announced:

August 20: Wildwood, New Jersey

August 21: Louisville, Kentucky

August 26: Boston, Massachussetts

August 27: Rhinebeck, New York

September 3: Fort Wayne, Indiana

September 4: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 5: Virginia Beach, Virginia

September 10: East Moline, Illinois

September 11: Allegan, Michigan

September 12: Maryland Heights, Missouri

September 17: Hazard, Kentucky

September 18: Hutchinson, Kansas

October 1: Pikeville, Kentucky

October 2: Hanahan, South Carolina

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Beckham shared later on his Instagram stories that he plans to also tour in California, but those dates have not been finalized.

Beckham will also be joining rock band 3 Doors Down on a few of their tour dates in September 2021.

He announced the dates in an Instagram post.

“Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan, I can’t wait to see y’all in September with @3doorsdown for The Better Life Tour, get your tickets now,” Beckham wrote.

According to the Instagram post, Beckham will be joining the band for three separate tour dates in September.

On September 10, 2021, he’ll perform at The Rust Belt in East Moline, Illinois. The next day, on September 11, 2021, he’ll perform at the Allegan County Fair in Allegan, Michigan, and then on September 12, 2021, he’ll perform at the Saint Louis Music Park in St. Louis Missouri.

Beckham Has Been Working on New Music

After taking a bit of time off to move to Nashville, Beckham let fans know on June 27 that he was getting back to writing music every day.

“It’s been a whirlwind as far as moving across the country, being away from my family again, and trying to put everything together properly,” he wrote.

He also said in the post that he never saw all the changes he’s experienced over the past year coming and that he was grateful for everyone who has helped him along the way.

“God bless you guys,” he continued. “Can’t lie it gets a bit lonely but my Old Johnny records have given me all the company I need, been inspiring me and getting back to the things I love about songwriting. I’m happy, healthy, and doing well.”

