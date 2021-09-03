‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Shares Touching Update, Teases New Music

Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of ABC’s “American Idol” in early 2021, and he’s been keeping busy touring and working on new music since his win.

Beckham took to Instagram to share an update on where he’s at with new music and going out on tour.

“Just wrapped up recording some songs this week, getting ready to head out to Milwaukee and just sitting here pinching myself asking if this is all still real,” Beckham wrote alongside a picture of him with his guitar. “I get so fired up when I listen to these tracks I see the videos and the concerts in my head and when the vision all comes together and I feel like I’m accomplishing something really good here.”

He continued, “I’m really proud of what we’ve created and I say we because truly it’s a team effort, and I can’t wait til I can share some of my new work with the world.”

Beckham Thanked His Fans in the Post

In the update post, Beckham took some time to thank his fans as the people who keep making his career possible.

“I want to thank all my fans for being so patient and everyone who’s been coming to the shows and driving hours on end to hear these new songs I’ve been playing,” he wrote. “I love hearing y’all’s feedback after the shows. Just know I’m working endlessly and creating endlessly as I promised I would.”

He added, “I’m loving every second and I plan on doing this for a long, long time.”

Beckham Recently Celebrated a Career Milestone

“Just wanna say thank you to everyone for streaming 23 on Spotify over 5 million times,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram story on Monday, August 16, 2021. “Y’all are crazy.”

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

Beckham’s single, “23,” was instantly popular following the debut on “American Idol.”

The song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

Now, the song has over 5 million plays on Spotify since its release, which is a huge milestone for an “American Idol” champion.

Beckham is also currently on tour.

Here are the upcoming dates that have been announced:

September 4: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

September 5: Virginia Beach, Virginia

September 10: East Moline, Illinois

September 11: Allegan, Michigan

September 12: Maryland Heights, Missouri

September 17: Hazard, Kentucky

September 18: Hutchinson, Kansas

October 1: Pikeville, Kentucky

October 2: Hanahan, South Carolina

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 with an all-new season. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return alongside host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

