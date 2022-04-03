‘American Idol’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of ‘Phenomenal’ Hollywood Duet

ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 has moved on to Hollywood Week with the duet challenge, which airs on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

This season, rather than have all of the contestants choose their own duet partner, “American Idol” only allowed the Platinum Ticket winners to pick from the rest of the contestants.

For the remaining contestants, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chose their duet partners. That was the case for Christian Guardino and Nicolina, who both have very strong voices.

The performance was released ahead of the Sunday, April 3 episode of “American Idol.” Together, Guardino and Nicolina performed “The Prayer,” and they left their competitors and all three of the judges on their feet.

When they were done performing, they got feedback from the judges.

“I have to tell you,” Richie said. “When you can stand on a stage under pressure and we are mesmerized just watching how you play off of each other, it has all the makings of something so special. But you’re growing.”

Richie then told the contestants that he was going to make it “very simple.”

“When you have a duel, somebody gets shot,” he said with tears in his eyes. “When you have voices of this power, it’s who cut through. I think it’s quite obvious, you both cut through.”

Both contestants made it through to the next round, which is the Showstopper Round and will start on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Fans Are Obsessed With the Duet

Fans took to the comment section to let the singers know how impressed they were with the duet.

“I didn’t want their duet to end! It was phenomenal,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Truly mesmerizing. Such different styles, but, by God, they transcended the challenge into an astonishing performance for Idol history. Nicolina seemed to be holding back to accommodate him, which itself is a sign of greatness. So far, Nicolina is a top 6.”

Some thought the duet was one of the best that’s ever been featured on “American Idol.”

“Vocal Insanity!!!” one person commented. “This is the duet I’ve been hoping for and by far going to be a top 5 duet of all AI time!! Yes there will be some amazing duets and plenty of capable vocals but this will be the one to top. These two are the Porsche 911 of the sports car word in vocal quality and capabilities along with total humility and passion.”

There was some negativity about Guardino in the comment section, however, specifically about the amount of runs he put in through the song.

“I do feel Christian is an amazing singer and the duet was great,” one comment reads. “I felt Nicolina was more in tune and Christian was making a few too many ‘showing what I can do runs’ was too much for me just in this duet performance.”

For the Showstopper round, each contestant will be performing a song of their choice for the judges, who will then cut the pool of talent down to 24 contestants ahead of the next round of the competition.

Then, the next step will be moving on to live shows.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

