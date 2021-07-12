‘American Idol’ Castoff Denies Publicity Stunt

Claudia Conway is speaking out about her relationship with her mother, informing her 1.6 million TikTok followers that they are “actually really good right now.”

@notclaudiaconway time teaches you growth and maturity and i am extremely grateful we are better ♬ original sound – rebellious

In a video posted to TikTok on July 6, Conway shared, “I was seeking help, earlier this year, last year, because I was in a state where I didn’t know what to do. And I know a lot of people are confused about my situation, but I am happy and I am safe.”

Conway added, “We got the guidance we needed together, and it’s all about breaking that cycle. She’s been through things, traumas, that I can’t even fathom, but she worked through them, she healed those traumas, and I’m proud of her. Literally just got off the phone with her. I love her. Things are much better. I’m grateful.”

Conway Formerly Sought Emancipation from Her Parents

Last summer, Conway started posting videos of her fights with her parents on social media.

Around that time, she shared with Insider, “I took the time to educate myself and took the time to branch out and be exposed to other sides and other biases and whatnot…”

She added that, time and time again, she had felt “shut down” by her family.

“Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it’s really really hard to disassociate yourself with that image because people look at me and are like ‘oh, that’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter,’ she must love Trump,” Conway told Insider. “In reality, I really don’t.”

In August 2020, Conway declared that she was seeking emancipation from her parents. She wrote on Twitter, “i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Conway continued to post about her parents on her social media accounts– in one instance she even published a screenshot of text messages between her and her mother. The photos have since been deleted, per Insider.

When Conway auditioned for Season 19 of “American Idol”, judge Katy Perry asked her how she was doing, and she said she has “agreed to disagree” with her parents.





Claudia Conway Sings Adele Song And Shocks The World To Earn A Golden Ticket – American Idol 2021 It’s Claudia Conway’s time to shine! Claudia performs Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain” and Adele’s “When We Were Young” for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during her American Idol audition, while an emotional George Conway listens from outside the audition doors. Lionel believes that this is Claudia stepping forward and announcing who she… 2021-02-15T02:40:39Z

Not long after writing that she was seeking emancipation on Twitter, Conway wrote that she would be leaving social media temporarily to take a “mental health break”.

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

That same evening, Conway’s parents announced they would be leaving their respective jobs. Kellyanne Conway wrote on Twitter that she was “leaving the White House” while George Conway wrote that he would be withdrawing from the Lincoln Project.

Claudia Conway: ‘I Know So Many People… Have Gone through the Same Things’

In her recent TikTok video, Conway urged those who insisted she had posted about her family for followers on social media that it was “not a publicity stunt.”

She said on TikTok, “… the reason I did post all that stuff and spread awareness… [was because] I know so many people, so many of my followers and people who watch me have gone through the same things…”

She added, “It was not for clout. It was not for followers. It was simply to gain awareness and seek some sort of help,” Claudia said. “And I am forever grateful for peopale like Tana [Mongeau] and the Justice for Claudia Conway and all those who tried to help me and did help me get out of that situation.”