Claudia Conway’s Relationship with Her Parents Today

Tonight, a Washington DC teenager will be competing on an all-new season of American Idol. The performance is likely to turn heads, but not necessarily because of the singing itself. Rather, it’s because of who the teen’s parents are.

Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, will be belting it out in the hopes of becoming the next American Idol. What do we know about her relationship with her parents? Why has it made headlines in the past?

Here’s what you need to know:

Claudia Has Posted Videos of Her Mom Cursing at Her

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

Claudia has made numerous attempts to distance herself from her mother’s politics. In June, her TikTok videos went viral for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement; in the videos, she also frequently discussed her dislike of former President Donald Trump. Over time, and after gaining thousands of followers, Claudia’s videos evolved into fights between her and her parents, shining a light on the dynamics of the Conway household.

In a June 2020 interview with Insider, Claudia said, “Growing up when your mom is Kellyanne Conway, it’s really, really hard to disassociate yourself with that image, because people look at me and are like, ‘Oh, that’s Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, she must love Trump.’ In reality, I really don’t.” She added that she and her parents frequently argued about politics and she felt “shut down” by her family.

In August 2020, things took a turn when Claudia posted a TikTok video “detailing her mental-health struggles, family issues, and viral fame,” in the words of Insider. The outlet continued, “In the clip, she claimed to have experienced ‘non-stop CPS investigations’ because of abuse and said her mother had gotten her arrested.”

On January 19, according to Vox, Claudia posted since-deleted videos “appearing to show Kellyanne shouting, cursing frequently, belittling, and seemingly hitting her daughter.”

While it was difficult to make out what was being said at some points in the video, sections show Kellyanne yelling at Claudia, “F*** you!” “B****.” She even says, “If you only you knew what people thought of you.”

One day after posting the arguments, according to Vox, Claudia reached out to followers, writing, “like I’m not even kidding if any of you live in this area come pick me up.” The video has since been removed.

Kellyanne Was Accused of Posting Nude Photos of Her Daughter on Twitter

On January 26, as reported by Variety, Kellyanne was accused of posting a topless photo of her daughter on Twitter.

The outlet wrote, “According to screen captures posted by users on social media, Kellyanne Conway’s account (@KellyannePolls) shared an image of her topless teenage daughter using Twitter’s recently launched Fleets feature, which deletes posts after a 24-hour period (similar to Instagram and Snapchat’s stories). The Fleet was removed but not before Twitter users documented it.”

In TikTok videos that Claudia uploaded after the picture went viral, the 16-year-old, clearly upset, said, “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something. I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

In August 2020, Kellyanne took time away from her job to focus on her family and children after Claudia posted on social media that she was seeking emancipation from her parents for “trauma and abuse.”

Not long after, George Conway wrote that he would withdraw from his role at The Lincoln Project to “devote more time to family matters,” according to Salon.

In a statement, per Salon, Kellyanne shared, “We disagree about plenty, but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as this time.”

Claudia continues to be active on social media. To date, she has 1.7 million followers on TikTok.

A new season of American Idol airs Sunday, February 14, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

