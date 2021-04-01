Claudia Conway was admitted to the hospital for possible appendicitis Tuesday, just a little over a week since she was eliminated on Idol, according to TMZ.

The 16-year-old singer, daughter of former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, revealed the news to her 1.7 million followers on TikTok. In the video, Claudia appeared in good spirits — despite being hooked up to an IV — dancing in her hospital bed to Lil Baby x Gunna’s song, “Drip Too Hard.” Though Claudia appeared carefree, she wrote this fearful caption: “Let’s hope that my appendix isn’t about to burst.”

Per TMZ, Claudia’s health condition remains unclear. But, according to TikTok, Claudia seems to be doing just fine. Just two days after the hospital TikTok video, Claudia was seen on the platform dancing and looking well in a video clip posted Thursday.

Despite being Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, there’s more to this teen than meets the eye.

Claudia Conway is more than a politician’s daughter

VideoVideo related to former idol contestant claudia conway hospitalized 2021-04-01T16:42:54-04:00

Claudia Conway has hopes to make it as a singer, a far cry from the career paths of both her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway, a high-profile lawyer. Back in February, Claudia wowed American Idol judges with her rendition of Adele’s “When We Were Young” during auditions. However, Claudia’s journey was cut short when she was axed after the duets round in March per ET.

Before her elimination, during Hollywood Week, Claudia told Idol cameras that this experience has helped her overcome some of her self-doubts, drown out the opinions of people about her and her family on social media, and build her own identity as an artist. “Most people don’t know that I’m into music. Most people don’t know that I’m a singer. And it’s very important to me,” she said.

Claudia Conway has her own political beliefs

@claudiamconway this video is for kelly and if you aren’t kelly keep scrolling ♬ original sound – claudia conway

Claudia Conway isn’t afraid to voice her own political opinions on social media, even if they’re different from her famous parents.

Claudia has used TikTok to call out Kellyanne Conway’s conservative beliefs in videos like this one. Back in late 2020, she threatened emancipation from her parents on Twitter upon learning her mom would speak at the Republican National Convention, as reported by NBC Washington.

Claudia tweeted: “I’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like DEVASTATED beyond compare.” She followed up that post with this: “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.”

— Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — Claudia mentioned that when it comes to politics, she does “agree to disagree” with her parents. Her father, George, was at the audition to support his daughter. Kellyanne Conway appeared in a later When Claudia first appeared in this season of American Idol, she showed a united front. Before singing her audition song to the judgesLuke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel RichieClaudia mentioned that when it comes to politics, she does “agree to disagree” with her parents. Her father, George, was at the audition to support his daughter. Kellyanne Conway appeared in a later episode when her daughter sung “River” by Bishop Briggs in front of the judges.

READ NEXT: Is Cade Foehner still together with Gabby Barrett?