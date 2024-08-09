Fans Floored by TV Debut of ‘American Idol’ Star’s Young Son: ‘His Mini-Me’

He may not have his dad’s famous strawberry locks, but the similarities between Parker Foster Aiken and his famous father, “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken, stunned fans when their family appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” on August 6, 2024.

Parker, who turned 16 two days after the episode premiered, stood between his grandma (Clay’s mother) and his mom, music producer Jaymes Foster, with whom Clay made headlines in 2008 when, as best friends, they decided to become parents and raise a son together, per People.

“This is my son Parker making his TV debut,” Clay proudly told host Steve Harvey as he introduced his family, and viewers immediately started buzzing on social media about the similarities between father and son.

Fans Post Side-by-Side Comparisons of Clay Aiken & His Son

Parker has very rarely been photographed or filmed beyond when he was a toddler, so fans of his famous dad, who rose to fame as runner-up on the second season of “American Idol,” were eager to see him on “Celebrity Family Feud.” Though Parker’s curly brunette hair differs from his famously redheaded dad, many viewers posted on social media about how alike they look.

Many fans posted side-by-side comparisons of the two, including one viewer who hadn’t even realized Clay was a dad, tweeting, “So sitting here watching Family Feud Celebrity Musician edition & I must’ve missed a few chapters because Clay Aiken has a 15-year-old son, Parker, who is his mini me..🤯”

Another tweeted, “Clay Aiken’s and his lookalike teen son, Parker, may have caused viewers do a double take when they showed up to compete together on ‘Celebrity Family Feud.'”

When Clay promoted the upcoming episode on Instagram, one fan wrote, “Parker looks so much like you Clay! Can’t believe he’s 15!!! ❤️”

Someone else commented, “Um clay your son looks just like you!!!!!”

Many media outlets also pointed out the father-son similarities, with USA Today saying Parker looked “like his father’s twin,” People magazine declaring that the teen “looks just like his dad,” and Parade calling him Clay’s “lookalike son.”

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Points Out ‘Idol’ Alum Katharine McPhee is Aunt to Clay Aiken’s Son

Play

Another much-buzzed-about aspect of the “Celebrity Family Feud” episode was the Aikens’ relationship to the opposing team, led by 16-time Grammy-winning music producer David Foster and his wife, season 5 “American Idol” runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster. David is Jaymes’ brother, which means David and Katharine are Parker’s aunt and uncle.

In May, Clay told E! News, “My son’s got a lot of not only music, but ‘Idol,’ in his veins.”

When Clay’s side of the family won the game, moving them onto the “Fast Money” bonus round, both David and Katharine were seen excitedly cheering them on as they aimed to win $25,000 for the National Inclusion Project, which Clay, who was a special education teacher before his rise to fame, co-founded with the mom of one of his special needs students.

On one of the Instagram videos Clay posted from the show, Katharine commented, “You guys did amazing. Us not so much”