Fans Slam CMA Awards Following Carrie Underwood Snub

The nominations for the 2021 CMA Awards were released in early September 2021, and some fans are upset after they noticed that Carrie Underwood was missing from a certain nomination.

Underwood has been a star in the country music scene since she took home the win in the fourth season of “American Idol.”

Underwood was nominated in the biggest category, Entertainer of the Year, alongside Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, but she was not nominated in any other categories despite her album “My Savior” releasing in 2021.

Fans Think Carrie Underwood Was Snubbed

When the CMA Awards posted the nominations for the Female Vocalist of the Year on Instagram, Underwood’s fans took to the comment section to announce their displeasure of seeing her not make the list for the first time in 15 years.

“How is Carrie nominated for entertainer but not female vocalist?? She should be there instead of Maren,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Carrie’s been singing better this last year than her entire career. While all these women are very talented, Carrie could out-sing any female country artist literally anytime.”

“Carrie Underwood should have been included in there too!” one comment further down reads.

On the Song of the Year nominations announcements, one fan commented, “You suck CMA, Carrie Underwood should not be left off any lists. She is the current country artist you have. You would never leave Dolly or Reba off. Carrie is right up there with them plus she brings in the biggest crowd.”

Gabby Barrett Had a Heartwarming Reaction to Her Nominations

Gabby Barrett, who finished third place on “American Idol” in 2018, was nominated in four separate categories for the upcoming CMA Awards.

According to People, Barrett is nominated for the Single of the Year for her song “The Good Ones,” the Song of the Year Award for the same song, Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Barrett took to her Instagram to announce the nominations to her fans as well as thank all of the people that had a hand in getting her to where she is now.

“We just woke up two seconds ago… and my manager Todd just called me and told me I have four nominations at the CMA Awards!” she says in the Instagram video. “Most nominated female, are you kidding me!?”

Barrett had her husband, Cade Foehler and her daughter Baylah May with her in the video.

“That just, I was feeling a little bit tired this morning being on the road and that just woke me up and made me feel better, so thank y’all so much,” she said. “We wanted to come on here all morning hair and swollen faces from sleeping and say thank you so much. Thank you to the country music industry for voting and for being so kind to my songs, both ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones.’ I’m so excited. Thank you, Robert Deaton. Thank you everybody. I am just blown away, so thank you!”

She wrote, “CANT HANDLE IT!!!! Thank you is an understatement. 4 CMA nominations. Dream come true. God is gracious.”

