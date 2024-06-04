10 ‘Idol’ Stars to Gather for Special Concert

As country music fans descend upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2024, a four-day festival from June 6 – 9 with concerts on a variety of stages throughout the city, a bunch of fan-favorite “American Idol” finalists will come together for an epic concert, including multiple season 22 fan favorites.

19 Recordings, the record label that works with “Idol” winners and other contestants it deems particularly promising, will host its 19 Takeover concert on June 6, featuring 10 rising stars from several recent seasons of the show, including season 22 stand-outs KAYKO, Jack Blocker, Emmy Russell, Mia Matthews, Triston Harper and runner-up Will Moseley. As part of the top 5, Blocker, Russell, Harper and Moseley all released singles via 19 Recordings in May.

Noticeably absent from the roster is season 22 winner Abi Carter, prompting some fans to wonder on social media why she’s not involved. A rep for Carter told Heavy the 21-year-old singer is in Nashville this week for meetings prior to the concert, but that “Abi is so saddened she can’t play due to a family commitment she has to attend.”

In addition to the 19 Takeover concert, “Idol” fans will have multiple chances to see stars from the show perform, including judge Luke Bryan.

Special ‘American Idol’ Concert to Kick Off CMA Fest Includes Multiple Alum Signed to 19 Recordings

The free, all-ages 19 Takeover show will take place at 6th & Peabody, a popular bar and live music venue in downtown Nashville, starting at 4 p.m. The featured season 22 contestants will be joined by season 21 winner Iam Tongi, who stole the show in 2023 and recently told Heavy he’ll release a new EP in late June.

Also scheduled to perform is season 20 runner-up HunterGirl, who’s been busy promoting her latest single, “Bad Boy,” off her 19 Recordings debut EP “Tennesee Girl,” due out on June 7. HunterGirl will also appear at three other CMA Fest events and is touring this summer with Bryan.

Season 21 third-place finisher Colin Stough is in the lineup, too. He just released the song “Sober” from his upcoming 19 Recordings EP, “Lookin’ For Home.” Stough is also scheduled to appear at three other CMA Fest events on June 8.

Another season 21 finalist, Haven Madison, will perform in her second 19 Takeover show. She was unsigned when she appeared at the show in 2023, but recently signed a contract with 19 Recordings and released her debut pop EP in April, called “Turn Off All The Lights.”

Rounding out the lineup is another returning performer, season 18 finalist Grace Leer, who recently went viral with her recent single “Best Friend for Life” and is also performing on June 5 at the Country Now Live concert for CMA Fest.

Meanwhile, season 20 winner Noah Thompson, who performed at the 19 Takeover gig in 2023 but has since parted ways with the label, is not on this year’s roster of performers.

In 2023, 19 Recordings offered fans a livestream of the 19 Takeover concert. Reps for the label have not yet responded to Heavy’s inquiry about whether they will do so again in 2024.

Additional ‘American Idol’ Stars Will Perform at Other CMA Fest Concerts

“Idol” fans who are in Nashville for CMA Fest will have plenty of other chances to catch stars from the show throughout the weekend.

On the afternoon of June 8, a special “Idol Hour” with season 19 winner Chayce Beckham as well as HunterGirl, Stough, Blocker and Moseley will take place on the CMA Close Up Stage.

Beckham, whose hit single “23” keeps climbing the charts with over 358 million streams, will perform twice during CMA Fest, in between touring with Bryan on his “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.” Beckham recently released his debut album with 19 Recordings, “Bad For Me.”

Season 16 alum Gabby Barrett will appear at a Warner Music meet and greet on June 7. The country star released her latest album, “Chapter & Verse,” in February just before giving birth to her third child.

Season 2 finalist and new dad Josh Gracin, who recently released a new single, “Blame It On a Girl” will perform at CMA Fest on June 7.

Season 17 finalist Laci Kaye Booth will appear at a meet and greet session on June 7 before performing soon after, promoting her new album, “The Loneliest Girl in the World.”

In between tour dates, season 10 runner-up and newlywed Lauren Alaina will perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 6, after a June 4 concert at the Grand Ole Opry, where she was recently inducted as a member.

“Idol” judges who’ll be performing at CMA Fest include past “Idol” judge Keith Urban, set to hit the Nissan Stadium main stage on June 8, and Bryan will take the main stage on June 7.

Meanwhile, season 22 guest mentor Jelly Roll, who’s been rumored as a possible replacement for judge Katy Perry, will not only perform on the Nissan Stadium main stage on June 8, but has been tapped to host the ABC special about CMA Fest scheduled to air on June 25.