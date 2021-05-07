‘American Idol’ Reveals Song Choices For Coldplay, Mother’s Day Night

On Sunday, May 9, the “American Idol” top seven will sing Coldplay hits, and Mother’s Day-inspired tunes during the two-hour live episode. This week’s mentor is Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, who will help the remaining contestants each prepare two songs in hopes of earning America’s vote Sunday night.

Season 19’s top seven includes Chayce Beckham, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Hunter Metts, and last season’s runner-up Arthur Gunn, who won the comeback round, beating nine other contestants from season 18 hoping to land the coveted spot. America voted and Gunn was revealed as the winner during the May 2 episode.

Also during the live show, Coldplay will perform their single “Higher Power,” released May 7, live for the first time ever, Billboard reported.

Each Contestant Will Perform Coldplay & Mother’s Day-Inspired Songs

On May 6, Billboard released the two songs each semifinalist will perform on the “American Idol” stage Sunday, May 9. One will be a Coldplay hit, and the other, a song dedicated to their loved ones for Mother’s Day (May 9). Three contestants will perform an original song in honor of the holiday.

According to ScreenRant, this is the first time this season’s contestants will perform two songs in one night.

Here’s each contestant and their song selections:

Chayce Beckham

Coldplay hit – “Magic”

Mother’s Day dedication – “Mamma” an original by Beckham

Casey Bishop

Coldplay hit – “Paradise”

Mother’s Day dedication – “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Grace Kinstler

Coldplay hit – “Hymn for the Weekend”

Mother’s Day dedication – “When We Were Young” by Adele

Caleb Kennedy

Coldplay hit – “Violet Hill”

Mother’s Day dedication – “Mama Said” an original by Kennedy

Hunter Metts

Coldplay hit – “Everglow”

Mother’s Day dedication – “The River” an original by Metts

Willie Spence

Coldplay hit – “Yellow”

Mother’s Day dedication – “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker

Arthur Gunn

Coldplay hit – “In My Place”

Mother’s Day dedication – “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Chris Martin Mentored the Contestants

During Disney week, which aired May 2, actor and musician John Stamos mentored the contestants. This time around, on May 9, Coldplay frontman, Martin, will do the honors.

While we know little about Martin’s mentoring during the upcoming episode, Rolling Stone did report that the British singer worked with contestants in a Malibu studio.

Martin’s mentorship comes at the heels of the release of his band’s single “Higher Power” on May 7. According to a post from the group’s official Instagram account, the band wrote the song “on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020.”

How to Vote for Your Favorite Contestants

There are a couple of ways to vote for your favorite contestants on Sunday, May 9.

Vote online at americanidol.com/vote, use the American Idol app, or text the contestants’ ‘numbers’ to “21523”.

Per Billboard, voting is open at the start of Sunday’s episode, and the top five finalists will be revealed at the end of the show. Which means two contestants will be eliminated.

“American Idol” airs live coast-to-coast on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

