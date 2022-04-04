‘Make it Make Sense’: ‘Idol’ Viewers Think Judges Made Huge Mistake

‘Make it Make Sense’: ‘Idol’ Viewers Think Judges Made Huge Mistake

American Idol

ABC "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Some viewers of ABC’sAmerican Idol” are upset after the show aired the second night of Hollywood Week, which featured the duet round. During the round, the judges sent home multiple contestants, including Cole Hallman, who was a standout since his audition.

Hallman sang with his sister during his audition, and he captured the hearts of fans; his audition was the first that was released during season 20.

After Hallman was sent home, he commented on the YouTube video of his performance.

“Grateful for the experience! Let’s go Cadence!!!” he wrote.

Fans Were Upset the Judges Sent Home Hallman


"How Sweet It Is" by James Taylor As Performed By Cole Hallman & Cadence Baker – American Idol 2022It's Hollywood Week Duets, and this powerhouse performance of 'The Prayer' will leave you speechless. See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by…2022-04-04T01:33:55Z

In the Reddit Live thread about the episode, fans talked about how upset they were with the decision to send Hallman home. He performed with Candance Baker, who ended up making it through to the next round.

“Oh, no! Cole,” one person wrote. “I agree with Luke: for me, Cadence and Cole were the best two in the auditions, and it’s been downhill from there. But I don’t think it’s been that bad. I think he deserved one more shot.”

Another person wrote, “What even is this show…. Cole goes home and Douglas stays?”

“What the actual f***?” another wrote. “Comparing his past performance when they just saved the duet who botched their song.”

Another person claimed, “Cole was this show.”

Another person even said that the duet was the best they heard all night.

“Cole’s voice is so good,” another person wrote on the thread.

Fans also took to the comment section on the YouTube video to talk about how much they appreciated Coleman’s voice.

“Gosh, so sad Cole didnt’ make it,” one person commented. “Just a very nice guy with such a smooth voice.”

Another said, “They chose those mediocre contestants over the true artist, COLE DESERVED BETTER.”

“NOOOOOOOOO! Cole was my favorite. Damn, I hate this show,” one fan of Hallman wrote.

Hallman uploads singing videos to his Instagram page, where he has nearly 25,000 followers.

‘American Idol’ Top 59 Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “American Idol” season 20 Top 59 contestants follow. 

Here are the contestants who make it to the top 59 and make it through to the Showstopper Round:

Females

  1. Allegra Miles
  2. Ashley Blaire
  3. Ava Maybee
  4. Betty Maxwell
  5. Cadence Baker
  6. Carly Mickeal
  7. Ciasia Nicole
  8. Danielle Clavell
  9. Danielle Finn
  10. Elli Rowe
  11. Emyrson Flora
  12. Hunter Girl
  13. Katyrah Love
  14. Kaylin Roberson
  15. Kelsie Dolin
  16. Kenedi Anderson
  17. Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.)
  18. Leah Marlene
  19. Lexi Weege
  20. Morgan Gruber
  21. Nicolina Bozzo
  22. Olivia Faye
  23. Paige Fish
  24. Ryleigh Madison
  25. Sage
  26. Sam Moss
  27. Scarlet Ayliz
  28. Toni Alers
  29. Valerie Maria
  30. Wennely Quezada
  31. Yoli Mayor
  32. Zia Blue
  33. (Name not yet discovered)

Males

  1. Aaron Wessbery
  2. Briggs
  3. Cameron Whitcomb
  4. Christian Guardino
  5. Cole Wesley Ritter
  6. Corey Curtis
  7. Dakota Hayden
  8. Daniel Marshall
  9. Douglas Mills, Jr.
  10. Elliot Greer
  11. Fritz Hager
  12. Jacob Moran (American Idol 17 Hollywood Week)
  13. Jay Copeland
  14. Joedi Silvers
  15. Jordan Chase Torrez
  16. Jourdan Blue
  17. Kevin Gullage
  18. Kirk Richmond
  19. Max Embers
  20. Mike Parker
  21. Noah Thompson
  22. Ryan Argast
  23. Sir Blayke
  24. Tobias Hill
  25. Tristen Gressett
  26. Tyler Allen

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

