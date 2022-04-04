‘Make it Make Sense’: ‘Idol’ Viewers Think Judges Made Huge Mistake

Some viewers of ABC’s “American Idol” are upset after the show aired the second night of Hollywood Week, which featured the duet round. During the round, the judges sent home multiple contestants, including Cole Hallman, who was a standout since his audition.

Hallman sang with his sister during his audition, and he captured the hearts of fans; his audition was the first that was released during season 20.

After Hallman was sent home, he commented on the YouTube video of his performance.

“Grateful for the experience! Let’s go Cadence!!!” he wrote.

Fans Were Upset the Judges Sent Home Hallman





Play



"How Sweet It Is" by James Taylor As Performed By Cole Hallman & Cadence Baker – American Idol 2022 It's Hollywood Week Duets, and this powerhouse performance of 'The Prayer' will leave you speechless. See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol on Instagram: instagram.com/americanidol/ AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by… 2022-04-04T01:33:55Z

In the Reddit Live thread about the episode, fans talked about how upset they were with the decision to send Hallman home. He performed with Candance Baker, who ended up making it through to the next round.

“Oh, no! Cole,” one person wrote. “I agree with Luke: for me, Cadence and Cole were the best two in the auditions, and it’s been downhill from there. But I don’t think it’s been that bad. I think he deserved one more shot.”

Another person wrote, “What even is this show…. Cole goes home and Douglas stays?”

“What the actual f***?” another wrote. “Comparing his past performance when they just saved the duet who botched their song.”

Another person claimed, “Cole was this show.”

Another person even said that the duet was the best they heard all night.

“Cole’s voice is so good,” another person wrote on the thread.

Fans also took to the comment section on the YouTube video to talk about how much they appreciated Coleman’s voice.

“Gosh, so sad Cole didnt’ make it,” one person commented. “Just a very nice guy with such a smooth voice.”

Another said, “They chose those mediocre contestants over the true artist, COLE DESERVED BETTER.”

“NOOOOOOOOO! Cole was my favorite. Damn, I hate this show,” one fan of Hallman wrote.

Hallman uploads singing videos to his Instagram page, where he has nearly 25,000 followers.

‘American Idol’ Top 59 Spoilers

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for “American Idol” season 20 Top 59 contestants follow.

Here are the contestants who make it to the top 59 and make it through to the Showstopper Round:

Females

Allegra Miles Ashley Blaire Ava Maybee Betty Maxwell Cadence Baker Carly Mickeal Ciasia Nicole Danielle Clavell Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kaylin Roberson Kelsie Dolin Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Lexi Weege Morgan Gruber Nicolina Bozzo Olivia Faye Paige Fish Ryleigh Madison Sage Sam Moss Scarlet Ayliz Toni Alers Valerie Maria Wennely Quezada Yoli Mayor Zia Blue (Name not yet discovered)

Males

Aaron Wessbery Briggs Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Cole Wesley Ritter Corey Curtis Dakota Hayden Daniel Marshall Douglas Mills, Jr. Elliot Greer Fritz Hager Jacob Moran (American Idol 17 Hollywood Week) Jay Copeland Joedi Silvers Jordan Chase Torrez Jourdan Blue Kevin Gullage Kirk Richmond Max Embers Mike Parker Noah Thompson Ryan Argast Sir Blayke Tobias Hill Tristen Gressett Tyler Allen

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Confused About Golden Ticket Decisions, Criticize Judges