‘American Idol’ 2021 Comeback Results: Who Won the Second Chance?

On the May 2, 2021 episode of ABC’s “American Idol,” long-time host Ryan Seacrest announced the winner of the comeback twist as voted on by viewers following live performances.

WARNING: Spoilers for the May 2, 2021 episode of “American Idol” follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know who won the second chance twist on the show.

The winner of the second chance twist was sent on to compete alongside the season 19 top 9, rounding out the top 10. Those 10 contestants were to be narrowed down to seven by the end of the night.

Who Won the Second Chance Twist?

Arthur Gunn is the contestant who was given the second chance to perform on “American Idol.”

“It feels marvelous,” he said when asked how it feels to be on the stage.

The show started with Mickey Mouse welcoming the top 9 contestants to Disney World, and that led to the introduction of Sofia Carson, a Disney star, who sang “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, which had viewers waiting to hear about the results until the performance was over.

They went on to compete in Disney night alongside the rest of the top 10 with a chance to make it through to the top 7. The top 7 will compete for votes on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Why Was There a Second Chance Twist?

Contestants in the second chance category came from season 18 of the show.

According to executive producer and showrunner Trish Kahane’s interview with Billboard, the executives wanted to give the former contestants a new chance.

“We pivoted pretty quickly to remote production last year because we had to,” Kahane told Billboard. “When it became apparent that things were going to be a bit better this year and that we were going to be able to return to the Television City studio with the big lights, we thought about last year’s contestants.”

She added, “They did so well with the remote production, with their moms and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Some fans were upset about the second-chance twist, saying that it was unfair to contestants who were on season 19 of the show and was only a chance for season 18 runner-up Arthur Gunn to come back and win the competition.

Who Competed For the Second Chance?

The following contestants were in the running to win the second chance:

Faith Becnel

Franklin Boone

DeWayne Crocker, Jr.

Arthur Gunn

Cyniah Elise

Aliana Jester

Louis Knight

Nick Merico

Makayla Phillips

Olivia Ximines

They were set to join the following contestants to round out the top 10:

Grace Kinstler

Casey Bishop

Willie Spence

Alyssa Wray

Caleb Kennedy

Deshawn Goncalves

Chayce Beckham

Cassandra Coleman

Hunter Metts

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

