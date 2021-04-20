‘American Idol’ to Announce Comeback Winner on This Date

On “American Idol” Monday, April 19th, 10 “American Idol” contestants from last year’s top 20 performed live on the “Idol” stage for the first time ever.

They sang for America’s vote, each hoping to secure the final spot left in this season’s top 10.

So, when will the “comeback” winner be revealed? Fans might have to wait a little while to find out.

For now, the fate of these 10 singers rests in the hands of viewers at home. Voting opened Monday night and won’t close until Monday, April 26th, according to Billboard.

The winning contestant will join season 19’s top 10, which already includes Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Alyssa Wray, Caleb Kennedy, Deshawn Goncalves, Chayce Beckham, Cassandra Coleman, and Hunter Metts.

Why was the last slot reserved for a former contestant?

“American Idol” executive producer Trish Kinane explained to Billboard that last year’s top contestants didn’t get the full “Idol” experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Singers had to perform from their homes, and without a full band, unlike this season’s contestants.

“They did so well with the remote production, with their mums and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience,” she said. Adding, “We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

So, when will America find out which former contestant is coming back for a chance to win “American Idol?”

Here’s When the Comeback Winner Will be Announced

Fans will have to wait a couple of weeks before finding out which contestant will fill the tenth slot in this season of the ABC singing competition series.

Voting concludes on Monday, April 26th at 6 a.m. EST, according to the official “Idol” Instagram page. However, fans won’t find out who’s making the top 10 until a week later.

At the end of Monday night’s episode on April 19th, “American Idol” longtime host Ryan Seacrest announced that the show won’t return until Sunday, May 2nd due to the 2021 Oscars airing on Sunday, April 25th (per EW). The “comeback” winner will be revealed then.

Here Are the Contestants Hoping to Take 10th Slot

There are 10 contestants from season 18 vying for the final spot in this season’s top 10.

If you missed Monday night’s episode, watch every contestant’s live performance below:

Cyniah Elise – “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” by Miley Cyrus Featuring Stevie Nicks

Cyniah Elise Goes Full DIVA With Comeback Performance! – American Idol 2021

Nick Merico – Original Song

Nick Merico Performs Original Song For Comeback! – American Idol 2021

Aliana Jester – Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again”

Aliana Jester Sparkles With Lady Gaga Cover – American Idol 2021

Franklin Boone – “Meant To Live” by Switchfoot

Franklin Boone Leaves It All On Stage For Comeback Performance – American Idol 2021

Faith Becnel – Janis Joplin’s “Cry Baby”

Faith Becnel Soars With Janis Joplin Cover For Comeback! – American Idol 2021

Arthur Gunn – Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris”

Arthur Gunn Puts Incredible Spin On Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris"! – American Idol 2021

DeWayne Crocker, Jr. – “Voice Of God,” by Dante Bowe ft. Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

DeWayne Crocker, Jr. Takes Us To Church With "Voice Of God" – American Idol 2021

Makayla Phillips – Demi Lovato’s “Anyone”

Makayla Phillips Delivers Powerful "Anyone" Performance – American Idol 2021

Olivia Ximines – “Say Yes” by Michelle Williams Featuring Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland

Olivia Ximines Serves ENERGY With "Say Yes" Cover – American Idol 2021

Louis Knight – Original Song

Louis Knight Sings Original Song For Comeback! – American Idol 2021

Here’s How to Vote for Your Favorite Comeback Contestant

Voting for the “comeback” contestant began Monday, April 19th, and will continue through April 26th.

Fans can vote online, via text message, or through the “American Idol“ app, up to 30 times – 10 votes per voting method.

To vote online, click here. Download the American Idol iOS app here.