Common Gives Update on Whether He Plans to Marry Jennifer Hudson

Rapper and actor Common spoke about a “possible marriage to Jennifer Hudson” in an interview with ETOnline.

“The marriage thing we talked about it. We talked about it and said, ‘I said what I said about it.’ Look if I get married it would be to her. That’s not changed,” Common said on the program on November 4 of the former “American Idol” star and talk show host.

He also spoke about collaborating with Hudson on Hudson’s upcoming Christmas album.

“Being on her holiday album, ‘The Gift of Love,’ it was one of those things that happened organically,” he said.

The interview contained several clips from the collaboration, showcasing both Common and Hudson.

In October 2024, Hudson queried Common about marriage on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” according to CNN. “I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage. What’s that about?” Hudson asked Common.

“You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants,’” he responded, according to CNN. “I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.”

“If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson,” he added, CNN reported. “I was just being honest.” CNN described Hudson as looking pleased.

Common Explained That He Was ‘Freestyling’ an Iconic Christmas Song When Jennifer Hudson Suggested He Should ‘Do That’ for Her Album

In the interview, Common explained that he did a take on the iconic Christmas song, “‘ Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which is technically called “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

“I was freestyling about something ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ because she said she liked Christmas, and we were just playing with that,” Common revealed in the interview.

She said, “Maybe you should do that for my album,” Common recalled. He said he wrote his version of what the song would become, and it turned into a song called “Almost Christmas.”

According to CNN, Hudson and Common “have been rumored to be dating since 2022” and have publicly been together since January 2024.

Common Praised Jennifer Hudson’s Christmas Album as ‘Amazing’

Common had nothing but positive words for Hudson’s latest venture.

He said the album was amazing. “I had never listened to a lot of full Christmas albums but because of what she did vocally and where she took the music, I loved it, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

He appeared on the show with actor Tim Robbins. “Common and Tim Robbins chat with ET about season 2 of ‘Silo,’ which premieres Nov. 15 on Apple TV+. The co-stars break down what fans can expect after the shocking season 1 finale. Plus, Common dishes on his romance with Jennifer Hudson and what it was like working together on their new holiday collab, ‘Almost Christmas,'” the caption said.

Robbins said he liked the show “Silo” because of the “mystery of it.” Common said he enjoyed working with Robbins during the joint broadcast appearance.