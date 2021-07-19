‘American Idol’ Alum Constantine Marks 20 Months of Being Sober, Gives Life Update

Constantine Maroulis was a rocker on season 4 of then-FOX’s “American Idol,” and after coming in sixth place on the 2005 season of the show, he’s made headlines for a number of different reasons. Now, Maroulis revealed that he recently celebrated a milestone when it comes to his sobriety.

During an interview with OK! Magazine, Maroulis revealed that he’s been sober for nearly two years.

“I’ve been actually clean and sober now for over 20 months, no drinks, no flower, nothing and just kinda working on myself a lot,” Maroulis shared with the outlet.

Maroulis Wanted to Work on Himself During Quarantine

Because he wasn’t busy touring during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maroulis told OK! that he was taking time to take care of himself. If he hadn’t been sober going into the pandemic, the rocker said that it could have been “ugly” for him.

“It started off, like, I’m just gonna put this pen down, the vape, the drinks and just chill, and then it was a few months, and then it was six months, then it was a year, then it was not almost two years,” he said.

He added, “Sitting around in my robe all day, hitting the vape or something like that, that’s not sexy in your 40s.”

The ‘American Idol’ Alum Launched a Radio Show

Maroulis started his own radio show in July 2021. The show, called “The Constantine Maroulis Show – Cuz Saturday Night Rocks!” airs on Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Maroulis also got the chance to join 77 WABC Radio as an entertainment reporter, according to Radio Online.

“I will be bringing the high energy and music that fans enjoyed from my ‘American Idol’ performances and starring roles on Broadway,” Maroulis shared. “What will be new for fans are my interviews. I look forward to having artists on my show and sharing behind-the-scenes stories with the audience while I spin amazing songs.”

The show can also be listened to online here.

According to the description, the program combines “Maroulis’s expertise and passion to create an entertaining weekend program, ‘Cuz Saturday Night Rocks!’ playing hits from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, and featuring interviews with some of the industry’s most noteworthy musicians, artists, and influencers.”

Maroulis Is Getting Back to Performing Live

In August 2021, Maroulis is set to get back to performing live. He’s set to perform at the Authentic Community Theatre and Suite 710 in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to Broadway World.

The concert is set for August 21st at 7 p.m. local time.

“Bringing Constantine to Hagerstown is a huge opportunity for the people of Hagerstown,” the general manager of the venue, Robbie Soto, shared with Broadway World. “Tickets are affordable and it gives people the chance to get out and enjoy a big concert with a big name for the first time in Hagerstown for over a year.”

Maroulis has been nominated for a Tony Award and has appeared in Broadway musicals like “Rock of Ages.”

