‘American Idol’ Contestant Collapses On Stage

ABC’s American Idol brings hopeful contestants out to perform on stage for the judges during Hollywood Week. During the duet round, contestants Ronda Felton and Funke Lagoke were paired together.

When receiving feedback from the judges, Lagoke was full of nerves since Katy Perry said that she wasn’t sure that she was ready to move on but Luke Bryan said he wanted to see more. Since it takes two of three judges to say yes, that meant that Lionel Richie would be the one to decide if Lagoke could move on to the next round.

Lagoke started to sway when Richie was talking, and she put her hand up to her face before collapsing on the stage.

Lagoke Fainted After Her Performance

Lagoke fainted while receiving feedback from the judges, leaving the judges and her duet partner to rush to help her out.

The medics came to the stage to help out Lagoke, and Bryan told them that Lagoke had “busted her chin” on the stage when she fell. She was apparently injured there, as medics put white gauze on her face. She did regain consciousness as she was taken away from the venue.

The show told viewers that Lagoke “was treated for dehydration and released from the hospital.”

Both of the contestants were moved to the next round of the competition.

Felton Says She’s Happy With How the Performance Turned Out

After the performance, Felton told the cameras that she was happy she and Lagoke both got good news.

“It’s absolutely amazing news,” she said. “I can’t say that I’m happy in this moment, I’m worried about her health more than anything. That’s the number one important thing right now. I just want her to know that I love her, I care about her, and I just want her to be okay.”

Each of the women are moving on to the next round, which is the all-new Showstopper round of the competition. That round is the first time the contestants will be performing with a band this season, and it will lead up to the judges deciding who will be in the top 24 and move on to the next round this season.

The All-Star Duets and Solos air on April 4 and 5, and that will be the last time contestants get the chance to prove that they’re ready to move on to the live shows.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season:

Sunday, March 28: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part One

Monday March 29: Showstopper/Final Judgement Part Two

Sunday, April 4: All-Star Duets and Solos Part One

Monday, April 5: All-Star Duets and Solos Part Two

Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Perform

Monday, April 12

Sunday, April 18

Monday, April 19

Monday, April 26

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Season Finale

The show will culminate with the last two live shows in May, leading to one of the remaining contestants being crowned as the winner of season 4 of American Idol.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

