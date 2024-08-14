Popular ‘American Idol’ Alum Reveals Baby News: ‘Can’t Wait’

Since winding up as one of the judges’ favorites on season 21 of “American Idol,” Matt Wilson of Buffalo, New York — who melted viewers’ hearts with stories of his work as a daycare teacher’s aide and his love for his wife, Meli — has continued to plug away at his blossoming R&B and gospel career.

Now Wilson, who rose to the top 20 in 2023, is ready for another adventure — as a dad. On August 11, 2024, Wilson posted multiple photos with his wife on social media, announcing that they’re expecting their first baby.

Wilson, 22, drew lots of celebratory comments from his “Idol” pals, when he wrote, “Happy to announce the first member of our family band ‘The Wilson 5’ is on their way 😆🎶❤️! Seriously, I am so grateful to God for you, my little miracle. Can’t wait to finally hold you in my arms! I’ll be singing to you in your mama’s belly until then 😌.”

Fellow ‘American Idol’ Alums Celebrate Matt Wilson’s Baby News

Wilson is still friends with and has performed with multiple “Idol” alums, and heard from many of them who were thrilled to see his dad-to-be news.

Season 21 winner Iam Tongi, who is among those who’ve remained friends with Wilson, wrote, “Aye my guy congratulations man ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🤙🏾 love both of yall”

Wilson replied, “my brotha, thank you ❤️ we love you too!”

Tongi also shared Wilson’s post in his Instagram Stories, adding, “Congratulations to my brother and his beautiful wife ❤️❤️ happy for yall 🎉”

Top 5 finalist We Ani commented, “Omg this is so beautiful! Why am I about to cry 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 congratulations to you guys! A full blessing!!!!”

Elijah McCormick, who beat out Wilson to earn the judge-nominated, fan-voted Platinum Ticket during season 21, weighed in with “Congratulations bro!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Blessings”

Fellow season 21 alum Hannah Nicolaisen, who got married in July, chimed in, “OH MY GOOOOSSSSSHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!”

Another hard-to-forget alum, Adin Boyer, who made his mark on the show as a musician on the autism spectrum, wrote, “Congrats Matt!”

Matt Wilson Has Been Busy Performing & Releasing New Music Since ‘American Idol’

When Wilson first auditioned for “American Idol,” he worked in the daycare at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, according to Syracuse.com. Though music is his biggest passion, he’s always had a soft spot for working with young kids, he told local station WKBW in 2023.

He explained, “The biggest thing I’ve always dreamt of doing is being an impact to little kids. I work for a daycare, JCC. That’s been so fulfilling. You get to impact so many people’s lives… If I have anything that I’d love to do, it would be to impact the kids that watch what I do.”

Wilson has leveraged the momentum of “Idol” to make a name for himself as a performer, including appearing at weddings and other events around Buffalo. He even sang the national anthem at the Buffalo Bills game on New Year’s Eve.

He has also worked with fellow musicians in Nashville, as seen on Instagram — including season 22 finalist Roman Collins — to release new music. In March, he released his “old-school R&B” single “Steady Love” and the song has racked up nearly 500,000 Spotify streams in less than five months.