Beloved ‘Idol’ Alum Makes Desperate Plea: ‘Almost Out of Diapers’

Kelsie Dolin captured America’s hearts in early 2022 as she overcame deep insecurities and gained the courage to share her voice during the first rounds of “American Idol.” Many fans were upset when the West Virginia 18-year-old was eliminated during season 20 by celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — who were brought to tears during her initial audition — before announcing their Top 24.

In fact, despite not making it to the live shows, Dolin was so popular that in early December 2022 she was named one of Country Now’s nominees for Best Competition Contestants of the year. But now the new mom, who surprised fans by announcing shortly after her elimination from “Idol” that she was pregnant, has revealed that times are so tough she can’t afford basic necessities for her four-month-old.

‘Idol’ Alum Kelsie Dolin Asks Followers for Help

In June, Dolin was thrilled for the chance to headline a pre-party concert for Luke Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour kick-off in West Virginia. Two months later, she shared on August 10 that she’d just given birth to her first child, Carter Lee James Dolin, posting an Instagram photo of snuggling her newborn in her hospital bed.

She wrote, “Y’all meet carter lee James dolin!! He is so beautiful…so thankful for a healthy baby and a smooth delivery! Will be posting more soon!!! Love you guys!!”

Dolin has posted a handful of photos of baby Carter since his birth, clearly smitten with her infant. But on December 18, she posted a message in her Instagram Stories revealing how difficult it’s been to make ends meet since becoming a mom, and hoping she might receive some help from fans.

Dolin wrote, “I’m probably gonna lose followers over this but, we are almost out of diapers and wipes, I have no way of getting any untill the end of the month so I’m gonna post this and just pray someone can help out, please msg me if you can.”

Dolin shared an image of her Cash App account — $KelsieDolin17 — and a second message that said, “Y’all I really need some help.. my baby is almost out of diapers and I need help getting them, I’m in between jobs rn, and We are in the process of moving, anything helps, and if you can’t help out that’s okay, y’all please just pray for us, while We figure this stuff out! We really need it.”

In her profile, Dolin also lists her PayPal and Venmo accounts, which are under Kelsie Dolin. After “Idol” and before Carter’s birth, Dolin was making ends meet by working at a local McDonald’s, according to the West Virginia Herald-Register.

Kelsie Dolan’s ‘Idol’ Journey & Life Story Touched Viewers

When Dolin first sang in front of the “Idol” judges, it was the first time the self-conscious teen had ever performed in public. She brought them all to tears with her sweet, pure voice and the story of her resilience.

Raised by her grandparents due to her mom’s struggles with addiction, Dolin tried out in honor of her grandma, who died of COVID on Sept. 1, 2021. Dolin told producers that her grandma used to encourage her to audition, but that she was too scared. She also told the West Virginia Register-Herald in March 2022 that she had signed up to audition for the show before, but was always too nervous to actually show up — until the 20th season.

In a segment that aired as part of Dolin’s Hollywood audition, the teen chatted with her grandpa while pushing him in a wheelchair around her small hometown, and shared her own hard childhood with producers.

“My grandparents are like my parents,” she said. “I was almost two and my sister was born, and she was born addicted to opiates and all kinds of junk. So my grandparents took us before the state could.”

“This is her dream,” her grandfather said, “and I’m just so happy and proud of her that she’s doing it, finally.”

Weeks after advancing through online auditions and getting to sing for the celebrity judges, who told her she had “zero” bad notes, and were dabbing their eyes as she sang.

Terrified but talented, Dolin made it through the Duet challenge during Hollywood Week with lots of support and encouragement from her partner, former Miss America Betty Maxwell. However, Dolin developed major stage fright before her solo performance. Celebrity mentor Lauren Alaina worked with her, giving her a moving pep talk, and the teen not only made it through her performance, but received a standing ovation from the judges.

Dolin earned another standing ovation after her Showstoppers performance in front of a packed theater, but the judges decided she wasn’t quite ready to move on to the live rounds. Richie broke the news, telling Dolin that he loved seeing “that light come on inside of you. This is the new you.”

“I think ‘American Idol’ changed my life,” Dolin said through tears after her elimination. “I think the Kelsie before was very closed up and shy and beat herself down. I’m just grateful.”