All the ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Have Quit the Show Without Warning

Getting the Golden Ticket on “American Idol” is a dream for some singers, but sometimes the dream doesn’t turn out quite the way they hoped. In some cases, contestants have quit the show after receiving a Golden Ticket.

After front-runner Wyatt Pike quit season 19 of “American Idol” for personal reasons, fans may be wondering about other contestants who have quit the show throughout its two-decade year tenure.

“I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life,” Pike wrote on Instagram. “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!”

Read on to learn about other contestants who have quit “American Idol” during their season of the show.

Mario Vazquez Quit Season 4 For ‘Personal Reasons’

In 2005, Mario Vazquez competed on Fox’s “American Idol.” he made it through to the final round of twelve contestants, but then he had to quit the show due to a “personal family thing,” according to Reality TV World.

The then-27-year-old was one of the favorites to win the competition, but he was replaced by finalist Nikko Smith, who had been voted out previously.

At the time, Vazquez told Arjan Writes that he quit because he wanted to be more free as an artist and thought that he had already received recognition as an artist because he made it to the top 12. Following his exit, he signed a recording deal with Clive Davis and released a self-titled album.

Two years after his exit, MTV News reported that an assistant production accountant on “American Idol” filed a suit against the production company that alleged that Vazquez sexually harassed him and that was fired after he reported the incident. The case was later sent to arbitration, according to Reality TV World.

Benson Boone Quit ‘American Idol’ in 2021

Benson Boone quit “American Idol” during the same season that Wyatt Pike did. He was an early front-runner in season 19 of the show, with Katy Perry telling him that she thought he could win the whole show.

That didn’t pan out, however, because the TikTok star quit “American Idol” before going much further in the competition.

“Hey guys, I know many of you have been asking where I went on ‘American Idol,'” Boone wrote on Instagram following his exit. “It was a really hard decision for me to make, but I decided to step down from the competition. I am so grateful to have been part of the show, everyone was amazing and it was an INCREDIBLE experience.”

Nick Merico Quit ‘American Idol’ For Personal Reasons

Nick Merico was one “American Idol” finalist who quit the show but later returned. The artist quit season 17 of “American Idol,” citing personal reasons. He returned to audition for season 18 and became a finalist.

Merico also appeared on Season 19 of the show as a comeback contestant, hoping to get one more chance at becoming the “American Idol.”

Marlea Stroman Was the First Contestant to Quit ‘American Idol’

Marlea Stroman was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2005. The 21-year-old got to the second round of Hollywood Week before quitting the show.

According to OurSportsCentral, Stroman was the first-ever contestant to quit “American Idol,” as she had decided to return to her son in Syracuse, New York. She later performed the National Anthem in her hometown.

According to Star Star, in a segment at the time referenced on the message board Oh No They Didn’t, Stroman said there was simply too much pressure.

“The producers begged me to stay, but I started to break down,” she shared at the time. “I had the confidence I would make it to the end, but my problem is, I’m really shy.”

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?