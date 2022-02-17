‘American Idol’ Controversies Fans Are ‘Still Genuinely Angry’ About

Throughout nearly two decades of runtime, ABC’s “American Idol” has had its fair share of controversies, eliminations, and decisions that upset fans.

The show first aired on Fox starting in 2002. At the time, judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Ryan Seacrest helped guide now-superstar Kelly Clarkson to victory.

Since then, the show has moved networks and undergone plenty of changes, and it has had its fair share of controversies and shocking eliminations.

Fans Were Frustrated With How Season 10 Played Out

In a Reddit thread titled, “What is something (controversy, elimination, contestant, comment, behavior, etc.) that still makes you a little bit genuinely angry when you think about it?” fans shared their thoughts on things that have happened on the show that made them upset.

The poster talked specifically about season 10 of the show in their own reply to the thread. Season 10 of “American Idol” aired in 2011 and featured judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler. The show was won by Scotty McCreery, and Lauren Alaina was the runner-up.

“All of the women (except Haley [Reinhart] and Lauren [Alaina]) being eliminated before a single guy left,” the poster wrote. “I’m still mad for them. I was pulling for a Pia [Toscano] and Lauren finale (both because they are so talented and were two peas in a pod during the season. I think it would’ve been cool to see them on the finale together.)”

All the artists mentioned have since been signed to record labels and released their own music, so not making the finale did not necessarily mean that the women would not be successful.

One person replied that season 10 was frustrating and they “don’t get” Scotty McCreery.

Jennifer Hudson Was Eliminated From Season 3

Jennifer Hudson, who is now a prolific singer-songwriter, was an artist on season 3 of “American Idol.” Prior to her time on the show, she sang on Disney Cruises.

The artist made it all the way through to the top seven, but she was eliminated after not receiving enough votes. In a reply to the Reddit thread about what still upsets people, one person brought up Hudson’s elimination.

“Three words. JENNIFER. HUDSON. ELIMINATION. (And the whole events leading up to it),” one person wrote.

Another described the events of the night: “George, I said step into the top group. You’re in the wrong group, please step over here. Because tonight America, this is your bottom three: Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, and Latoya London, America.”

“Jennifer Hudson’s elimination,” one person later commented. “I remember liking her and recognizing how talented she is. She went home wayyyy too early.”

Fantasia Barrino ultimately came out as the winner of season 3 of the show.

Others Are Upset About the Show Overall

Some fans are upset about things that still happen on the show.

“How the show increasingly packages each singer’s story so that you can tell from the get-go who’s going to stay on the show,” one person replied to the thread. “I’m sure behind the scenes, there are no surprises. Kinda ruins the show for me.”

Another wrote, “The success of WGWG’s (White Guy With Guitar) on the show. It’s just so plain.”

The comment refers to the phenomenon of white men who perform while playing the guitar ultimately coming out on top of the competition. Winners who may fit into the category described are Chayce Beckham of season 19, Caleb Johnson of season 13, Phillip Phillips of season 11, Scotty McCreery of season 10, Trent Harmon of season 15 and Taylor Hicks of season 5.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

