Fans Criticize ‘American Idol’ Judges

The judges on American Idol offer insight and commentary to performers following their songs on the show. Fans have taken issue with one thing about the judges, though: people are saying that they’re too nice.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan often offer constructive criticism for the singers, but some people on Twitter say that they haven’t been willing enough to tell the season 19 top 24 that they’re pitchy or out of tune.

The judges no longer have a direct say in which contestants move through to the next round of the competition, though, as viewers are now voting for their favorites to move on to the next round.

Some Fans Believe the ‘American Idol’ Judges are Too Nice

Sometimes while watching the show, it appears that Katy Perry is the only judge who wants to tell contestants when they have something they should be working on. Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan offer praise much more often than criticism.

For fans on Twitter, it wasn’t just once or twice the judges missed the mark.

One viewer wrote, “I love Luke, Lionel, and Katy but they focus soooo much on being nice. ‘There were things that could’ve been better but you’re a star’… some things like what Luke/Lionel/Katy? They let these singers come out here & sing off key & don’t have the guts to tell them.”

They added, “Simon and Randy would tell them ‘you were off key, you were off pitch & you need to work on that.’ Because it’s you, the judges, won’t tell them they’re pitchy or off key who’s gonna tell them?”

Another person wrote, “This is the Worst Year Ever.. Judges trying to be supportive while WE listening at home hear what’s really going on.”

“Sorry but Mary Jo and Jewel’s harmony at the end of Foolish Games was absolutely horrible. Why didn’t the judges mention it? #AmericanIdol,” another wrote.

Yet another had the same criticism, writing, “So the judges aren’t going to tell Hannah that she missed every note in her solo performance? Okay lmao.”

The Show Has Faced Backlash This Season

This is not the only time American Idol has faced backlash from fans this season. Fans were upset about the show focusing so much on contestant Claudia Conway before she was eliminated from the competition.

While the judges thought Conway was good enough to move on, fans took to Twitter to discuss what they thought about Conway being on the show and so heavily featured.

“Now we all know that American Idol is rigged,” one person wrote. “Judges forced to lie about Claudia Conway’s singing ability so ABC can promote her and her mom. So sad to see #stopwatchingidol.”

Another wrote, “So Claudia Conway just like pretended to hate her parents to try and rehabilitate her image before going on American Idol, huh?”

Others thought that Conway getting through was a mistake.

“@AmericanIdol you put Claudia Conway through but send home really talented people? I thought you were not like the other shows… that you really care,” one person tweeted.

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

