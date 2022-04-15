‘American Idol’ Season 20 Contestant Mourns Death of Family Member

“American Idol” season 20 contestant Danielle Finn announced that her grandfather, who encouraged her to audition for the singing competition, died.

Finn wrote about her grandfather in a touching Instagram post.

“Oh Poppy, you were everyone’s rock,” she wrote. “You knew how to put a smile on anyone face and give the best advice. Thank you for inspiring me to take on my American Idol journey, and for always supporting me throughout my whole life.”

She added, “I just wish I had you for a little longer. I love you with every piece of me! I know you’re watching our family and I hope you’re in a more comfortable, peaceful place now.”

During Hollywood Week, “American Idol” showed that Finn’s grandfather was the one who wanted her to try out for the show.

“We used to watch the show all the time,” she shared at the time. “It was like a really big spark in me that he always really believed in me and loved my voice.”

She added, “Now I’m here, and he has Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t really know exactly what’s going on.”

In the package, which showed Finn talking to her “poppy,” she told him she would be on “American Idol.”

“I feel sad not being able to share this whole process with my grandfather, but he is definitely in my head and in my heart throughout this whole thing,” she added. “It pushes me to really do my best for him.”

After her performance in that genre challenge, Finn did move on to the duets challenge, which she also made it through after partnering with Sage, who is also still in the competition.

Finn May Make the ‘American Idol’ Top 20

Finn will be expected to be in Los Angeles once again for the “American Idol” live shows, which will begin airing on Sunday, April 17 with a three-hour-long special episode.

Finn did perform in the first batch of contestants, meaning that, if she did not earn more votes than two other contestants, she could be getting sent home at the beginning of the live show.

If she does make it through, then Finn will be performing live for America’s vote for the first time on season 20. The top 16 will be announced live on Monday, April 18, 2022.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

