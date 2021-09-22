‘American Idol’: Daughtry Releases First Independent Album

Chris Daughtry placed fourth on the fifth season of “American Idol,” after which he formed the band Daughtry and started his music career. Now, Daughtry is heading in a new direction, releasing their first independent album.

Formerly, Daughtry was represented by a large record label. That changed, however, when Chris Daughtry chose to start his own record label, DOGTREE Records.

Daughtry has two hit singles from the album that were released ahead of the full album’s release on September 17, 2021. The hit singles, “World on Fire” and “Heavy is the Crown,” have led to a lot of streams coming the band’s way throughout 2021.

Daughtry Is One of the Highest Streamed Rock Bands in the United States

According to PopCulture, Daughtry is third on the list of highest-streamed rock bands in the United States.

For them, that means they’re also having their most successful year in over a decade. When asked about how the new album differs from the band’s prior five albums, Chris Daughtry told PopCulture that it’s different in every way.

“One, it’s the first record I’ve done independently without a major record label, and with that comes a lot of freedom,” the singer shared with the outlet. “It also comes with a lot of responsibility.”

He also said that it was nice to not have to listen to a lot of other people tell him what to do with his album.

“This was different,” he shared. “I didn’t have all these voices telling me, ‘Well, in order to get on the radio, you need to be sounding like this,’ or ‘You need to be seeing what the band is doing.’ I kind of shut all that out and listened to the most important voice, which was my own.”

He added, “And, I think not being on tour certainly helped me to hear that more and not being able to escape and get into all the craziness of road life. I was able to kind of sit with myself and really cultivate a vision.”

The singer shared that, unlike all previous albums, he really loves each song on “Dearly Beloved.”

Daughtry Thanked Fans for the Success

The new album, which is titled “Dear Beloved,” has already seen some success.

“‘Dearly Beloved’ is holding strong at #1 on the @itunes #rockcharts,” the Daughtry Instagram page shared. “GIGANTIC THANKS to everyone supporting.”

Here’s the tracklist for “Dearly Beloved” by Daughtry:

Desperation World on Fire Heavy is the Crown Changes Are Coming Dearly Beloved Cry For Help Asylum Evil The Victim Somebody Call You Mine Lioness Break Into My Heart

The album is available on all major streaming services.

The band will also be heading out on tour in November 2021 with dozens of tour dates through the end of the year and special guests Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht at many of the dates. You can find all the tour dates and see information on how to get tickets online at the band’s website.

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 on ABC.

