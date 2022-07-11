‘American Idol’s’ David Archuleta Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at New Project

“American Idol” season seven runner-up David Archuleta has given fans a fun sneak peek at his latest project — starring as Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Watch below:

Archuleta Stars as Joseph Beginning on July 16

On a fun Instgram video where he twirls around and around in the titular technicolor dreamcoat, the “American Idol” alum wrote, “Gettin ready for Joseph at Tuacahn!! Video is from @tuacahn.amp.”

The Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a renowned theater in Ivins, Utah. David will be starring as Joseph from July 16 until September 3, according to the amphitheatre’s official website.

For those not familiar with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the description of the musical the Tuacahn’s website reads:

This telling of the biblical story of Joseph and his brothers is filled with great music, costumes, laughter, joy, and heart. Utilizing many different styles of music from pop/rock to country to musical comedy this sparkling show follows young Joseph as he faces adversity and triumphs through his dreams and his strong, unwavering faith. Joseph includes the unforgettable classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.” This show has entertained tens of millions of people and is guaranteed to thrill and delight your family!

In a fun aside, in the Instagram comments, David’s “American Idol” season seven co-stars Brooke White and Carly Smithson left comments about how excited they are for him and talked about going to see him perform together.

David Has Had a Tumultuous Last Year

In 2021, David came out publicly as bisexual and spoke out about how hard it was on him to be on “American Idol.”

In December 2021, he told Variety that he felt “so disconnected from everything” during “American Idol” and was “in protection mode the whole time.”

“I was putting a wall between me and everyone else,” said the singer, who was 17 years old at the time he was competing on “Idol.”

Then in February 2022, David had to cancel his “OK, All Right” tour under doctor’s orders due to his ongoing “vocal issue,” he posted to Instagram.

In a February 8 Instagram post, David told fans that he “hemorrhaged a vocal cord and have to let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage” and that he also has “vocal nodules.”

David later underwent vocal cord surgery in March, writing an Instagram post to update his fans on his health.

He said of his surgery and recovery:

The surgery went really well so just have to continue resting and healing. I feel great so far as far as all-around health. Will have to take things easy for a while is all. A few weeks at least. I will have a follow up in a couple weeks. I haven’t spoken since Feb 7 and I will continue vocal rest taking it a week at a time. Thanks everyone for your concerns and well wishes during this recovery time!

In May 2022, David announced that he was going to be part of the 2022 LoveLoud Festival at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The LoveLoud Festival takes place every year to “ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, support, accept and celebrate our LGBTQ+ friends and family,” according to the flier David posted to Instagram.

In the comments on the post about the LoveLoud Fest there were a few fans leaving negative comments about the singer and his sexuality.

“I don’t understand why you would think this is a good thing to promote,” wrote one fan, and another just wrote, “Shame shame shame, David.”

But most of his fans are very supportive of him, with one writing, “Glad to hear you are doing this and embracing your whole self!”

“What a fabulous cause to be associated with! So much respect for everyone involved, especially @danreynolds after I saw the #Believer documentary. I will definitely be supporting from here. Soak in every moment David,” wrote another fan.

Also in May 2022, David participated in the reunion episode for “American Idol’s” 20th season alongside fellow past contestants Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Scotty McCreery, Kris Allen and many more.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Twenty years of @americanidol and it’s been great following all the talented people I’ve gotten to watch and know through all of it. So fun seeing many of them at the reunion show.”

“American Idol” returns for its 21st season in the spring of 2023. David opens in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on July 16; tickets are on sale now.

