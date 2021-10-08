‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Announces New Project

David Archuleta was the runner-up of “American Idol” season seven back in 2008, and he has since made headlines for a number of other reasons including his music as well as his sexuality.

Archuleta wrote a children’s book and announced its upcoming release on Instagram.

“I’m very excited to share that my upcoming children’s book My Little Prayer is now available for pre-order,” Archuleta wrote on July 9, 2021.

At the time, he was offering free tickets to an online concert as well as a chance to meet him via Zoom.

The Book Officially Releases Next Week

Archuleta announced that the book is officially released in the next week on October 7, 2021.

“Look at what finally came in the mail!!!” he wrote next to a photo of him holding his book. “Just in time for its release next week :) Pre-order my children’s b ook #MyLittlePrayer today to get your copy as soon as it’s released!”

Archuleta has been encouraging fans to order his new children’s book since it was originally announced.

Archuleta Believes His Book Is ‘Important’

In an interview with PopCulture ahead of the book’s release, Archuleta shared the reason he thinks that his book could be more important than his music.

“Of course, I get excited about music, but I’m just so excited for this book because I love kids and I was just thinking about my nieces and my nephews, and if I have kids in the future, that they’ll have something that is important,” Archuleta told the outlet. “As you know, there’s nothing more important to me than my relationship with Heavenly Father, and so if I can leave that as a history, but something that they can relate to and digest, it just makes me so happy.”

He added, “I want to leave people with hope and with an opportunity to have a relationship with God, or however they understand what God is. Because nothing fulfils me more than that.”

Archuleta also told the outlet that he spent time as a missionary in Chile, where he got some of the ideas for his book.

“I took a break, and the number one thing that I did, I shared my faith with people and taught them about Christ,” he said. “But the number one thing that we, most common, other than singing fro them, was teaching them how to pray.”

He says this is something that his book can teach people. He also told the outlet that he had inspiration for the book in his dream and he did not “try and write it.”

“It was just how it was, how I would have said it, and I was like, maybe this can help people know that it’s okay for them to pray and that you don’t always get what you hoped for, but you can still talk to Him and learn,” Archuleta added.

Archuleta recently made headlines when he came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“American Idol” returns in early 2022 for a monumental 20th season.

